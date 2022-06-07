Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cerner Corporation, a global healthcare technology company headquartered in the United States, celebrated the ninth edition of its annual Achievement and Innovation Awards by recognizing clients across the Middle East & Africa region for their most rewarding healthcare technology innovations in four categories: User Experience, Patient Experience, Financial Outcomes and Health Outcomes.

Cerner created the Achievement and Innovation Awards to honor clients in the region that have effectively enhanced value for their organizations, achieved outstanding patient outcomes, developed innovative healthcare programs through health IT and the support of Cerner’s products and services.

“The challenges that the healthcare industry has faced over the past two years given the pandemic, did not hinder the outstanding achievements and remarkable progress our client organizations have had for their staff and communities. The quality of entries received for the 2022 Achievement and Innovation Awards was truly exceptional and a true testament to the diligent work by the leadership, care teams and IT staff to help elevate the healthcare experience in their respective countries,” said Alaa Adel, senior vice president, Cerner International managing director. “We look forward to continue supporting the journey of advancing healthcare together with our visionary client leadership.”

During the annual Cerner Middle East Collaboration Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the top three shortlisted nominees and the winner for each award category were announced during the forum’s awards ceremony.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) was honored for the Achievement and Innovation in Health Outcomes award for their project ‘Early identification and notification of Potential organ donors in SEHA ICUs to the organ donation unit.’ The project examines the process improvement to identify possible organ donors admitted to ICU and streamlining the organ donation workflow. It measures outcomes based on well-defined KPIs, which show how the project was well-received by the user community.

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) in Qatar and Emirates Health Services (EHS) in UAE were both announced as winners of the Achievement in User Experience award. The HMC ‘behavioral health implementation with first global Essential Clinical Dataset’ project was awarded for focusing on specialized documentation for mental health patients. It resulted in the creation of an essential data set – a game changer for nurses to decrease the amount of time they spend on documentation leading to more time spend with the patient.

The EHS ‘advanced analytics driven diabetes management program’ project was honored for its clinical evidence-based data-driven solution to analyze the diabetic population, assess the current socio-economic burden, predict the demand for diabetes related services and use artificial intelligence to identify vulnerable populations for early interventions. Both descriptive and predictive analytics serve as an effective tool for future disease management and planning both by clinical and administrative leadership.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) was granted the Achievement and Innovation in Patient Experience award for its project ‘AI-driven patient experience detection and enhancement system.’ This project highlights how KFSH&RC created an automated artificial intelligence system for proactive detection of patients with the potential of them likely missing their next appointment with the aim of improving outpatient no-show rate and increasing the average patient satisfaction score.

The Achievement and Innovation in Financial Outcomes award was presented to SEHA for their project ‘revenue operations control center’. Due to COVID-19, claims increased in departments exponentially, leading to massive backlog and potentially missed revenue. Through innovation, the manual excel sheets were deprecated and automation utilizing system functionality increased productivity and effective decision-making.

“We are grateful for our clients’ submissions and for giving us the opportunity to share their success stories, which help foster more knowledge exchange among health care professionals,” added Alaa. “We are honored to support the exchange of ideas and showcase some of the great innovations being created today across the region to define the next era of healthcare.”

The annual Cerner Middle East Collaboration Forum is knowledge-sharing event designed for Cerner client healthcare leaders, clinicians and IT professionals. More than 170 senior healthcare representatives from various organizations and hospitals attended this year.