Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, has announced the renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with Al Ahli Club Company through to 2031.

The renewed agreement positions Cenomi Centers as Al Ahli Club’s primary sponsor for the next five years, extending shirt sponsorship across the Club’s men’s and women’s first football teams, as well as its basketball and handball teams. Through this collaboration, Al Ahli’s products – including jerseys, logos, memorabilia and sportswear- will also continue to be available at Cenomi’s outlets across Saudi cities. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting the continued growth of sport and community engagement in the Kingdom.

Originally launched in 2024 with Al Ahli Club Company, the partnership included the opening of a dedicated Al Ahli Club store at U Walk Jeddah, one of Cenomi Centers’ flagship destinations. It will also see the opening of more Al Ahli Club stores and the introduction of additional merchandising items. The expanded scope of the agreement builds on this foundation, broadening Cenomi Centers’ support across multiple sports teams.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, Chief Executive Officer of Cenomi Centers, said: “Our renewed partnership with Al Ahli Club reflects our long-term commitment to integrating sport, leisure and community experiences across our destinations, in line with Vision 2030. Expanding our sponsorship to include women’s football and additional sports is a meaningful step that supports greater participation, visibility and opportunity. We are proud to continue working with one of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic clubs and look forward to the positive impact this partnership will deliver over the coming years.”

Amir Tawfik, Chief Commercial Officer of Al Ahli Club Company, said: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Cenomi Centers and build on the strong foundation established since 2024. Together, we share a commitment to developing sport across multiple disciplines and engaging fans and communities in new and meaningful ways. We look forward to building on the success of our collaboration over the next phase of this partnership.”

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 20 assets, with more than 4,200 stores strategically located in 9 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumer favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of almost 1.3 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com

About Al Ahli Saudi Club

Al Ahli Saudi Club, founded in 1937 in Jeddah, is one of the Kingdom’s most historic and decorated clubs, known as “Al-Maliki” (The Royal Club). Al Ahli motto, “Together, through time” captures its deep bond with the city and its people, it has built a fiercely loyal fanbase that fills stadiums and has ranked first in attendance in the Saudi Pro League. Wining more than 1,600 titles across various sports, including 53 football championships, 9 league titles, 8 King’s Cups, and the inaugural Asian Elite Cup for the 2024–25 season, Al Ahli has established itself as one of the most successful clubs in Saudi and regional football history. Nicknamed the “Castle of Trophies”, Al Ahli is celebrated for its long record of championships across many sports and invests in strengthening them to stay true to its identity.