Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: PLAYBOOK, a leading global platform for professional development and networking and Cenomi Centers are proud to announce a new partnership to turbo-charge the careers of Cenomi Centers’ female employees through Playbook’s curated learning resources, hands-on mentorship, and first-rate networking opportunities.

The partnership will provide female employees at Cenomi Centers access to a library of expert-led masterclasses, workshops, executive speaker sessions, a mentorship program, in-person and virtual networking opportunities, and much more.

The partnership is part of Cenomi Centers’ Women’s Network which launched in time for International Women’s Day and underscores Cenomi Centers' commitment to promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion, as well as empowering female talent, with PLAYBOOK’s learning resources specifically designed to help employees navigate the challenges of leadership.

Gender diversity and inclusion are critical factors for driving economic growth and social progress in the MENA region. Studies show that organisations that embrace gender diversity and inclusion tend to outperform their peers, leading to increased innovation, productivity, and financial performance.

Investing in women’s professional development also drives wider economic development. A recent report by the World Bank found that empowering women in the MENA region could boost the region's GDP by up to 47%. Against this backdrop, Cenomi Centers’ commitment to investing in women’s professional development is reflective of the critical role business leaders can play in advancing both economic growth and social progress.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, Cenomi Centers CEO, said, “Attracting and retaining female employees is a key part of our business strategy under our sustainability pillar. We are proud to partner with PLAYBOOK on this journey, leveraging their expertise, resources, and networks to equip our female talent with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to excel. We believe that by investing in women’s professional development, we can accelerate the overall growth of the business and the industry."

Myf Bagnold, Group CMO for Cenomi said: “Women are playing an increasingly central role in the Kingdom’s retail industry. As Vision 2030 aims to grow the country’s retail and restaurant sector, investing in the next generation of leaders and upskilling this growing workforce is essential to helping the retail sector reach its full potential. Creating the Cenomi Centers’ Women Network and partnering with Playbook will help empower our talented female employees and help them grow their network, career learnings and opportunities.”

Wafa AlObaidat, PLAYBOOK CEO, added, "We are honored to partner with Cenomi Centers to empower women within the retail sector. PLAYBOOK's mission is to create an ecosystem where women can access the resources and support necessary to thrive in their professional journeys. Together with Cenomi Centers, we aim to foster an environment where women can flourish, break barriers, and succeed."

The cinematically filmed masterclasses showcase real-world experiences, delivered by relatable role models. Teams are able to learn how to climb the corporate ladder, how to negotiate, how to prepare for a performance appraisal, how to get recognised for a board seat, how to lead like a CEO – and much much more.

PLAYBOOK users have access to 150+ mentors and coaches from across the globe, which act as a reliable soundboard for any business problem. The platform has a membership community of 4,000+ members from 200+ cities in 50+ countries representing 1000+ companies in 26 industries. PLAYBOOK is a 500 Global Portfolio company with strategic global and regional investors and advisors and founded out of the MENA region. The platform has strategic partnerships with leading organisations in Oil & Gas, Finance & Investment, Artificial Intelligence, Retail and much more.

The partnership between Playbook and Cenomi Centers demonstrates a shared commitment to fostering gender diversity and inclusion in the MENA region. By providing women with access to educational resources, mentorship, and a supportive community, the partnership aims to accelerate women's growth, create equal opportunities, and contribute to the overall development of the region.

For more information about Playbook, please visit www.playbook.com. For media inquiries, please contact marketing@get-playbook.com.

About PLAYBOOK

PLAYBOOK is a powerful global networking and mentorship platform for women leaders. With an award-winning leadership team that is fully-female founded, the network has been making waves regionally and internationally with its high-quality production masterclasses, robust community, networking potential, workshops, events and mentorship programs.

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centres in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centres up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with circa 5,000 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in the capital city. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands. For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.