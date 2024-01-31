Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) today reported its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Commercial Bank of Dubai has delivered a record net profit of AED 2,650 million for the year ended 31 December 2023, up 45.2% year-on-year. Outstanding revenue contribution across Net Interest and Other Operating Income, backed by strong loan growth generated a significant rise in net profit. Notably, higher market interest rates contributed to the increase in revenue. UAE business activity and business confidence remains positive, supported by strong domestic non-oil business activity, anticipated robust performance across all key economic sectors and further growth in the number of people and businesses migrating to the country.

