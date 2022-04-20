Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In light of the holy month of Ramadan, Cashew Payments, the UAE’s leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider, is helping those in less fortunate circumstances by donating a meal for every transaction made when utilising Cashew Payments during the holy month.

For the entire month of April 2022, all proceeds collected by the UAE’s leading BNPL will go towards providing meals for the 1 Billion Meals initiative which has been set up and organised by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Global Initiatives (MBRGI) body, it is the largest humanitarian initiative of its kind in the region. The local-born fintech company is conscious of its operations in society and understands the importance of providing a helping hand, especially throughout a period dedicated to giving back to the community. The initiative aims to support food provision to those in need and is in line with the UAE’s societal values of being generous and helping the less fortunate.

The ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ provider offers merchants a way to improve their customers’ shopping experience while providing consumers greater purchasing power with interest-free installments as an alternative to credits and loans. Customers can shop in-store in retail outlets such as Sharaf DG, Clinica Joelle, and Inspire Yoga, using the QR-code-based journey which allows shoppers to submit basic details and receive instant confirmation of a payment plan without the need to create an account. Alternatively, customers can shop online directly through the merchants' website, with a wide range of options from Zero Makeup, to Fitlab, H15, and more.

