November, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cartlow, the leading reverse logistics platform in the UAE and KSA, allowing consumers to ‘buy, sell and recycle’ by selling highly-discounted pre-loved products from a variety of brands on its platform, will be hosting two unmissable sales this November! Cartlow will be launching a Pre-loved Friday sale and a Cyber Monday sale, offering an even more substantial discount across a variety of sought-after products on the popular shopping platform. The platform is also encouraging consumers to sell their items in exchange for value that could be used against their new purchases during this sale period.

Pre-Loved Friday

Pre-Loved Friday will take place from the 21st to the 27th of November, this promotion will include up to 90% off on over 2,500 premium brands. Make sure to keep an eye out on the platform, as mega offers are set to be launched daily. Users can shop a wide variety of preloved and never used items, from mobile phones, tablets, and laptops to fragrances and watches.

Cyber Monday

For residents in search of electronics, Cartlow’s final sale, Cyber Monday, will take place on the 28th of November, offering up to 80% off on over 1,000 electronic brands.

Cartlow is offering a one-year warranty on most of their products, offering free shipping on orders over AED200, free returns, and providing various payment options, including ‘Buy Now, Pay Later.’

Since its launch, Cartlow has significantly impacted the shopping scene by enabling consumers to ‘buy, sell and recycle,’ offering products up to 80% cheaper than the retail price. Cartlow thrives on becoming the go-to platform for shoppers searching for their favourite products and brands at unbeatable prices and selling their old devices to reduce environmental waste. The reverse logistics platform also holds the R2 certification, demonstrating its commitment to environmentally responsible recycling practices.

With the holiday season approaching, this Mega Sale is the perfect opportunity for customers across the UAE to purchase products for themselves and their loved ones.

About Cartlow:

Cartlow is the leading reverse logistics start-up in the MENAP region. The company combines re-commerce with returns experience and return management mechanisms which unlocks the full potential and benefits of Cartlow’s end-to-end solution. The reverse logistics provider sells Preloved & Never Used products across different categories, including mobile phones, laptops, perfume, watches, TVs and other products across 30 different categories on its online platform across the UAE, KSA & Kuwait. Cartlow’s main focus is sustainability and being 100% environmentally friendly by supporting the reduction of carbon emissions.

Cartlow procures products that are slow-moving, returned, pre-owned, or open-box from different partners in bulk at low-cost prices and sells them on its website and mobile application at bargain prices after passing their high-standard grading, testing, certification, and restoration processes.