Careem Pay saw a strong uptick in international transfers during Ramadan, with Bangladesh emerging as the fastest-growing corridor

Careem Quik orders surged 33% around Iftar and 81% around Suhoor during the first days of Ramadan

Careem Plus members in the UAE saved over AED 300 million in total savings.

The most generous Ramadan tipper sent AED 950 across nine separate trips, tipping on every single one

Dubai, UAE: Careem reports key customer trends across the Everything App during the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026. This Ramadan coincided with a period of heightened regional uncertainty, and the impact was felt across communities throughout the UAE. During this time, Careem worked closely with local authorities to prioritise Captain safety above all else, while continuing to ensure that customers could access the essential services they depend on every day. The UAE’s resilient infrastructure has allowed Careem to maintain essential business continuity and support their Captains, partners, customers, and colleagues.

Seeds for Gaza

This Ramadan, Careem turned the Arabic dot in its logo into watermelon seeds as part of Seeds for Gaza, a humanitarian initiative channeling customers directly to Gaza relief efforts. The campaign brought together 4,840 customers, numerous partners, and Careem’s own colleagues, raising over AED 2.1M for the cause.

Across the Food vertical alone, 47,500 orders across 429 merchants and 110 brands were connected to the campaign, a reflection of how deeply customers engaged with it through their everyday spending on the app.

Careem Food

Careem Food saw strong demand throughout the Holy Month. Order volumes during Suhoor hours grew considerably, with the most frequently ordered items being in the fast food category. For Iftar, customers gravitated towards Lentil Soup, burgers, and Hummus, with Zaatar w Zeit being a popular restaurant choice for those fasting. The largest single Careem Food order in Dubai during Ramadan was from Sushi Buzz, while the biggest in Abu Dhabi from Pizza Di Rocco, both placed during Iftar hours.

Careem Quik

Careem Quik saw a significant shift in shopping behaviour during Ramadan. Orders placed around Iftar (5–6 pm) rose more than 33%, while Suhoor orders at 4 am surged by 81% compared to the week before Ramadan. The most frequently ordered grocery items were bananas, bottled water, and cucumbers.

The largest single grocery order in Dubai was for 82 unique items, while the biggest in Abu Dhabi reached 30 items. The fastest grocery delivery of the month was completed in under two minutes, a single packet of Doritos, delivered at speed.

Like many businesses operating across the region this Ramadan, Careem Quik felt the impact of the broader regional environment during March. Order volumes reflected the uncertainty that affected communities and commerce alike, underscoring the essential role Careem's Captains and supply chain play in keeping people connected to the things they need.

Careem Pay

Careem Pay, the digital payments and remittance service within Careem, saw strong growth in international transfers during Ramadan. India remained the top corridor by transfer volume, while Bangladesh saw the strongest growth of any corridor during the Holy Month. As regional uncertainty grew through March, remittance activity continued to rise, reflecting how critical cross-border transfers are to families across the region during times of need. One customer completed 70 separate transfers to the Philippines across 21 days of Ramadan. Another got money to India in just 12 seconds on 28th February, the fastest transfer of the month.

Careem Plus

Careem Plus continued to deliver strong value for UAE subscribers. Members saved over AED 300 million in the UAE. The most active Plus member saved AED 17,847. The top three most-used services by Plus members were Food, Hala, and Quik.

Careem Bike

Careem Bike riders showed up in full force. The earliest rides of the month kicked off at 5 am. Three cyclists with monthly passes completed a ride every single day of Ramadan, primarily in JLT. The longest single trip of the month stretched 39.66km, from Kite Beach to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Captains and Customer Generosity

The spirit of giving extended beyond donations this Ramadan, with Careem’s tip-matching campaign in full swing. The standout tipper was a Dubai-based customer who tipped across nine separate journeys, with total tips reaching AED 950, an average of nearly AED 107 per trip. Two other customers, tipping across ten and seven rides respectively, rounded out the top three, together giving a further AED 885 in Captain tips.

Careem’s mission has always been to improve and simplify the lives of those in our region. In times of uncertainty, that mission carries even greater weight. To explore Careem’s full range of services, download or open the latest version of the Careem app.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the Middle East and wider region, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem has a presence in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

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