Apex Group Ltd (“Apex Group”), a global financial services provider with over $3.5 trillion in assets serviced, and Truleum Venture Partners Limited (“TVPL”) today announced the launch of Truleum Fund I LP, a DFSA‑regulated and DIFC‑domiciled private markets fund structured to issue digitally native fund units within a fully regulated framework powered by Tokeny technology. The launch marks a significant step toward modernizing private capital markets infrastructure in the Middle East.

Truleum Fund I LP has been designed to combine institutional-grade governance standards with digital issuance architecture. The launch reflects the broader evolution of private markets, where tokenisation is transitioning from experimental adoption toward regulated implementation. By aligning regulatory processes, fund administration, and digital infrastructure, Apex Group and TVPL have structured a model that enhances transparency, programmability, and operational resilience while maintaining full supervisory alignment.

Tokenisation is increasingly becoming an extension of traditional finance. By embedding compliance controls, transfer restrictions, investor eligibility, and governance mechanisms directly within the asset layer, the structure demonstrates how private markets can achieve greater scalability, efficiency and programmability without compromising institutional standards or regulatory expectations.

For twenty years in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”), Apex Group has supported regulated fund structures across asset classes. In supporting the launch of this fund, the firm reinforces its role not only as an asset service provider but also as a builder of institutional‑grade digital infrastructure. Through integrated tokenisation tooling and coordinated regulatory processes, Apex Group is enabling asset managers to reimagine private market vehicles as digitally native financial instruments.

Managed by TVPL, a DFSA‑authorised firm responsible for investment strategy, risk oversight, and the regulated issuance and lifecycle management of Investment Tokens, under the DFSA Investment Token regime, Truleum Fund I LP reflects the shift toward Private Markets 3.0, where capital formation, ownership records, and governance processes evolve to meet the expectations of a digital‑first generation of investors and institutions.

Naveed Zamir Yasir, Country Head – Dubai, Apex Group, commented:

“Twenty years in DIFC has shaped how Apex Group supports regulated fund innovation. Our role in this launch reflects a clear industry shift toward tokenised structures built on strong governance and regulatory alignment. We are pleased to provide the infrastructure and expertise that allow clients to adopt these models responsibly.”

Dolly Ramaiya, Founder, Truleum Venture Partners, added:

“Truleum Venture Partners was established to modernize private market infrastructure by bridging institutional fund management and digital architecture. The launch of our inaugural fund represents a foundational milestone for our platform and reflects our commitment to building institutional‑quality investment products that leverage fund and asset tokenization within a fully regulated framework.”

As global markets converge around regulated digital asset frameworks, this collaboration positions Apex Group and TVPL at the forefront of compliant tokenised fund infrastructure and implementation in DIFC and the wider region.

Newsroom

media@apexgroup.com

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, family offices, and sovereigns. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals in over 50 jurisdictions.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support, as well as digital and AI solutions. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

www.apexgroup.com

About Truleum Venture Partners Limited

Truleum Venture Partners Limited is a DFSA-authorized Fund and Investment manager based in the DIFC. The firm focuses on institutional-grade private market strategies across multiple asset classes and the structured tokenization of fund interests within regulated environments.

TVPL specializes in the issuance and lifecycle management of Investment Tokens, integrating governance, compliance controls, and digital architecture into fund structures. Through its integrated approach to governance, compliance, and digital architecture, TVPL develops both traditional and digitally native fund structures designed to modernize capital formation and ownership frameworks within fully regulated environment.

www.truleumventure.com