Ongoing efforts by Dubai Municipality to engage industry partners and support business continuity and sector resilience

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Municipality convened a workshop aimed at strengthening the resilience of the construction market, bringing together major building materials suppliers, contractors, and relevant stakeholders. The session focused on assessing the impact of recent developments and challenges on the construction ecosystem, while identifying practical measures to support business continuity, market stability, and long-term resilience.

The workshop forms part of Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to enhance engagement with industry partners, gather direct feedback and insights, and better understand on-the-ground challenges. It also aimed to strengthen coordination across the construction and contracting sector.

The session took place at a time when Dubai’s construction market continues to demonstrate strong performance, driven by sustained development momentum and resilient underlying demand. Discussions addressed key challenges affecting the sector and explored integrated, flexible solutions to maintain efficiency, quality, and overall market performance. Dubai Municipality also highlighted its continued coordination with stakeholders on priority interventions to support the sector’s resilience.

Eng. Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai’s construction sector remains a key pillar of the emirate’s development and a vital contributor to economic growth. Through this workshop, Dubai Municipality reaffirmed its commitment to engaging directly with suppliers, contractors, and industry stakeholders to better understand market challenges, assess resilience, and develop integrated proposals that enhance coordination and alignment across the construction ecosystem.”

She added: “We remain committed to working closely with our partners to enhance transparency and clarity, while supporting the continuity of project execution in a way that strengthens the sector’s resilience and long-term sustainability.”

Participants reaffirmed the strength and resilience of Dubai’s construction and contracting market, supported by steady underlying demand. They also expressed confidence in the continued growth of construction activity at advanced levels, alongside stable market conditions.

The workshop brought together representatives from key segments of the construction supply chain, including ready-mix concrete, building materials, reinforcing steel, aluminium, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works, in addition to contractors operating in the sector. The session reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to fostering data-driven collaboration with industry stakeholders, supporting a stable, transparent, and resilient operating environment for the construction sector in Dubai.