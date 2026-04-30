•Jetour T2 SUV offered with every May purchase, aligned with Symbolic Zen Residences’ family-focused lifestyle

•Symbolic Zen Residences designed for end-users and long-term living

Dubai, UAE: Symbolic Developments, in partnership with Elite Group Holding, the UAE distributor of Jetour, has introduced a new offering for buyers of its Symbolic Zen Residences project in Al Furjan. Under this initiative, customers purchasing a home between May 1 and May 31, 2026, will receive a Jetour T2 SUV with their purchase. The initiative was announced following a signing ceremony held in Dubai.

Symbolic Zen Residences is the third in a series of developments by Symbolic Developments, designed to reshape how homebuyers in the UAE think about their living space. It has been planned as a low-density residential community focused on spacious living, functionality, and a more relaxed residential experience, offering a limited collection of fully furnished smart homes designed for families. The initiative brings together what can be seen as “One Investment, Two Keys,” combining homeownership with everyday mobility in a single offering.

The inclusion of the Jetour T2 SUV in this initiative is aligned with this positioning. The model has gained strong visibility in the UAE as a family-oriented SUV, known for its space, practicality, and suitability for both city driving and longer journeys. By bringing mobility into the offering, the initiative by Symbolic Developments reflects how closely both home and transport are connected in everyday family life.

The design philosophy of Symbolic Zen Residences is centered on practical family living. The layouts, scale of the community, and overall planning reflect a focus on everyday usability rather than density-driven development. The project continues to attract steady interest from buyers looking for homes that support both comfort and long-term stability.

This approach is also reflected in the broader thinking behind the initiative. Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments, said during the announcement, “We are seeing a clear shift where homebuyers are looking at the overall living experience, not just the property. With Symbolic Zen Residences designed around families and long-term living, it was important for us to align this initiative with something equally practical. Partnering with Jetour allows us to extend that thinking beyond the home, integrating mobility into the ownership experience in a way that reflects how people live day to day and making that transition more complete.”

Haroon Hayat, CFO of Elite Group Holding, said “The Jetour T2 is a family-focused SUV that fits naturally into everyday life in the UAE. Through this association with Symbolic Developments, it becomes part of a broader residential experience that reflects how people actually live, move, and use their time.”

The initiative comes at a time when the UAE real estate sector continues to demonstrate steady activity, supported by sustained end-user demand and ongoing infrastructure development. Increasingly, homebuyers are looking beyond the property itself towards more well-rounded living experiences that combine comfort, convenience, and everyday practicality. In response, developers are focusing on meaningful value additions that align with these evolving expectations.

Symbolic Zen Residences is a wellness-focused, low-density community comprising 2.5-bedroom apartments and select 3.5-bedroom garden residences. The fully furnished, Vaastu-compliant homes feature en-suite bedrooms, closed kitchens, panoramic balconies, and 12-foot ceilings, along with smart home automation and layouts designed to maximise light, ventilation, and views. The development also offers amenities such as temperature-controlled pools, a yoga and meditation deck, jogging track, children’s play area, jacuzzi, and steam and sauna facilities, alongside sustainability features including EV charging, smart energy solutions, and environmentally responsible materials.

Construction at Symbolic Zen Residences is advancing at a robust pace, reflecting Symbolic Developments’ delivery-focused approach. This initiative also underlines a broader shift towards integrated living, where housing decisions are increasingly considered alongside practical lifestyle needs such as mobility. It reflects Symbolic Developments’ continued focus on introducing thoughtful, relevant innovations that enhance everyday living while contributing to the evolving landscape of the UAE real estate sector.

About Symbolic Developments:

Symbolic Developments, a division of the Speedex Group, a Dubai-based multinational conglomerate with a 35-year legacy, specializes in upscale real estate offerings. Focusing on premium residences within family-centric communities, they prioritize delivering top-notch homes that elevate residents' lifestyles. The name 'Symbolic' embodies their projects' fundamental ethos and purpose, signifying the potency of symbols in conveying intricate concepts, emotions, and aspirations. They believe developments should transcend mere physical structures, serving as emblems of our dedication to sustainable living, community integration, and holistic well-being. With four successful projects; Alpha, Aura, Zen Residences and Altus, Symbolic Developments continues to redefine affordable luxury for Dubai’s new generation of homeowners. To know more , please visit www.symbolic.ae