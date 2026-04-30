Egypt, Cairo: Minor Hotels, a global hospitality leader with more than 640 properties in operation and committed development across 63 countries including Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas, has announced the signing of Anantara Somabay Resort & Residences, marking a significant milestone in the group’s strategic expansion in Egypt.

Scheduled to open in May 2030, Anantara Somabay Resort & Residences will feature 300 hotel keys alongside 150 branded residential units, bringing the Anantara brand to one of the Red Sea’s most established integrated resort destinations. The signing underscores the continued collaboration between Minor Hotels and Somabay Hotel Company SAE and reflects a shared ambition to further strengthen Somabay’s international profile.

Located within Somabay masterplan, Anantara Somabay is envisioned as a landmark destination that brings together refined hospitality and private living within a thoughtfully developed resort environment.

The resort will offer an inviting collection of sea‑view and lagoon rooms alongside an elegant portfolio of beach and pool villas, culminating in a signature Grand Royal Beach & Pool Villa. This is complemented by a selection of branded residences, ranging from stylish apartments to ultra‑private beachfront villas with dedicated boat dock piers, designed for extended stays and ownership living. A vibrant dining and social scene anchors the experience, while curated wellness, leisure, and family facilities support a relaxed yet enriching resort lifestyle.

Somabay is situated approximately 45 minutes from Hurghada International Airport, offering strong connectivity to key European source markets as well as regional access from the Middle East.

Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer of Minor Hotels Middle East & Africa added, “Our partnership with Somabay Hotel Company SAE is central to our vision to expand Anantara into destinations that support both luxury hospitality and branded residences in Egypt. The signing of Anantara Somabay Resort & Residences reflects our shared commitment to combining expertise and elevating luxury experiences in Egypt. With strong fundamentals and sustained international demand, Somabay is an ideal setting for a fully integrated resort and residential offering.”

Ibrahim El Missiri, Somabay Group Chief Executive Officer, stated: “This partnership with Minor Hotels reflects Somabay’s long-term vision to evolve as a fully integrated luxury destination on the Red Sea. By introducing the Anantara brand, we are strengthening our position within the global hospitality landscape while continuing to build a destination defined by quality, sustainability, and long-term value creation for Egypt’s tourism sector”

Deema Abu Ghazaleh, Somabay Hotel Company Chairman, added: “This partnership marks a significant milestone for the future of luxury hospitality in Egypt. At Somabay, we are committed to meaningful, long-term investments that create value and drive growth. Together with Minor Hotels, we will further elevate the Red Sea coast as a premier global destination while honoring the essence of this remarkable location.”

This partnership with Minor Hotels reflects Somabay’s long-term vision to evolve as a fully integrated luxury destination on the Red Sea. The introduction of the Anantara brand further strengthens Somabay’s position within the global hospitality landscape, reinforcing its commitment to quality, sustainability, and long-term value creation for Egypt’s tourism sector



About Somabay:

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just 20 minutes drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe).

Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. Home to 6 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.

Somabay is celebrated for its stunning sandy beaches, stretching 11 kilometers along the pristine Red Sea shoreline. Soma Bay offers world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, in addition to the Marina panoramic views that seamlessly blend the sea, the majestic mountains, and the serene surrounding desert into a picturesque masterpiece.

Visit somabay.com for more information, and connect with Somabay on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with more than 640 hotels, resorts and branded residences in operation and committed development across 63 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners. Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.

For more information, please visit minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Anantara Hotels & Resorts

luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara Hotels & Resorts connects guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination, creating unforgettable memories for every guest since 2001. From city to sea and desert to jungle, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

Anantara Hotels & Resorts is a Minor Hotels brand and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.

Visit anantara.com for more information, and connect with Anantara on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.