A new partnership between Parkin, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, Glydways, the first company providing Flow Networks (AV2.0) to global cities, will integrate autonomous mobility into Dubai’s parking network.

The collaboration marks a significant step toward advancing first and last mile connectivity in support of Dubai’s Smart City vision, said a statement.

By combining Parkin’s extensive parking network with Glydways’ Flow Networks that deliver direct to destination, on-demand, personal and non-stop rides, the partnership aims to redefine how people move across the city to support seamless end-to-end journeys, it said.

As part of the initiative, select Parkin-managed sites will be transformed into multimodal mobility hubs, serving as convenient access points for Glydways’ autonomous Glydcars that flow on dedicated guideways, creating high-capacity, on-demand flow networks that operate without congestion or stops and deliver passengers directly to their destination.

This integration will enable seamless transition between key destinations, enhancing customer convenience, easing congestion and promoting more sustainable urban mobility. Focused on delivering advanced technology and introducing new value-added services,

Parkin’s new subsidiary, Parkin Mobility, will combine best-in-class multi-story parking solutions with Glydways’ Flow Network, allowing for improved parking utilisation and location efficiency without compromising on access to destinations.

Parkin Mobility will seek to introduce the next generation of dedicated parking solutions coupled with direct-to-destination mobility, delivering the ultimate in car mobility convenience, it said.

The collaboration will also extend to digital integration, with Glydways’ services including routes, real time availability, estimated arrival times and booking embedded directly into Parkin’s mobile app and website. This unified platform will allow customers to plan, book and manage both parking and transport within a single interface. In parallel, both companies will align their customer support functions to ensure a consistent and seamless user experience.

Eng Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented: “The future of urban mobility is integrated, seamless and sustainable. Through our collaboration with Glydways, we are transforming parking infrastructure into dynamic mobility hubs that directly support Dubai’s vision for smarter, more efficient transportation. By bringing parking and autonomous travel together on a single digital platform, we are delivering a more convenient and connected experience for our customers.”

Mark Seeger, CEO of Glydways, commented: “Parkin is one of the most recognised names in Dubai's urban infrastructure, and this partnership reflects exactly how Glydways is designed to work: embedded into the fabric of how a city already moves, not layered on top of it. Together, we are turning parking locations into entry points for on-demand, autonomous transit, giving Dubai residents and visitors a seamless connection between where they park and where they need to go, without congestion, without delays, and without compromise on experience.” -TradeArabia News Service

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