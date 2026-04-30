Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, enhances its exclusive member experience with additional benefits to the programme’s Promo seats, for Gold, Platinum and Emerald status Etihad Guest members.

Etihad’s Promo seats are exclusively available to every Etihad Guest member, providing exceptional value by offering access to fixed redemption mileage fares on flights across Etihad’s global network.

Etihad Guest now offers exclusive discounts of up to 10% off the regular Promo seat fare for Etihad Guest members with Gold, Platinum and Emerald membership status, offering even greater value to the programme’s most loyal members.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, said, “Etihad Guest strives to offer exceptional experiences and bespoke benefits exclusively for our members. The enhancements to our Promo seats are designed to offer even greater value to our most engaged members. Introducing exclusive discounts allows us to ensure our members enjoy greater value and more rewarding redemption opportunities, aligning with what our members appreciate the most.”

Etihad Guest members can take advantage of the exclusive redemption fares and discounts on flights across Etihad’s expanding network, including the 12 exciting new destinations the airline has recently announced across Asia and Africa, such as Dhaka, Shanghai, Accra and Lagos.

To learn more about the Etihad Guest programme, visit etihad.com/etihadguest

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Tel: +97150 818 9596

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae