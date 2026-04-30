Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Data Dynamics, a US-headquartered global innovator in AI-powered data management. The partnership brings together Core42’s advisory, cloud, and managed services with Data Dynamics’ platform to help organizations across the UAE and globally to classify, govern and prepare data for ensuring resilient regulatory compliance, digital transformation, TCO optimization and secure AI adoption.

As organizations accelerate AI deployment, data quality and readiness remains one of the largest barriers to progress. Across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, UAE organizations cite data governance, accessibility, and security as some of the most pressing challenges in their digital and AI transformation journeys. This creates risk across security, compliance and cost while limiting the ability to use data confidently for AI.

Through the partnership, Core42 will assess an organization’s data landscape to establish a clear baseline of volume, quality, risk, and relevance, while Data Dynamics’ platform scans and maps data to identify redundant, obsolete, sensitive content and high-value content. Governance frameworks are then defined in line with regulatory and business requirements and enforced through intelligent AI-powered automated policy controls, role-based access, data mobility and migration, masking, and proven automated workflows for risk remediation.

Within this framework, Core42 works with organizations to identify exposure points and implement risk mitigation strategies, including data loss prevention and data privacy governance aligned to regulatory requirements. Data Dynamics’ platform enforces these controls through automated quarantine, permission management, and policy-based access, ensuring consistent protection across environments. Delivered as a Core42 AI Service, the solution includes ongoing optimization, drift analysis, lifecycle management, and policy refinement to maintain performance, compliance, and control over time.

This offering is now integrated with Core42’s Sovereign Public Cloud’s Insight platform which provides technical and policy controls over public cloud implementations for certain data classifications to enable the public sector and regulated industries to adopt cloud services. There is also the ability to implement in a disconnected private cloud environment, ultimately lessening the burden for organizations who need to conduct a data classification exercise as well as continuous drift analysis to ensure regulatory compliance across all environments.

Commenting on the partnership, Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer at Core42, said: "AI readiness begins with a clear understanding of data. To enable rapid transformation and underpin AI-native societies of tomorrow, we must build on data that is categorized, trusted, accurate, and ready to serve. By partnering with Data Dynamics, we are laying that foundation for organizations across the UAE today, and establishing a model we believe will help transform how enterprises and institutions across the world move from ambition to execution. Through this partnership, we are integrating governance into the operating layer, so data can be used with confidence.”

Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics, added: “Unowned, unlabeled, and ungoverned data creates exposure across compliance, security, and data quality. Modern regulation and data protection rules require classification, access control, and auditability to be built into how data is managed on a continuous basis. Data Dynamics’ platform is designed to support this through sustained visibility, automated enforcement, and remediation at scale, empowering governments and enterprises to adopt AI in a fast-tracked, cost-optimized, resilient, and automated manner aligned with business objectives. Combined with Core42’s sovereign infrastructure, this approach provides regulated organizations with a clear and trusted path to AI readiness, with strong potential to inform global standards for sovereign data operations."

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals. We are building the digital backbone that powers AI-native societies. We operate the G42 Intelligence Grid that turns compute into tokens at massive scale and functions as a global factory for manufactured intelligence. These foundations are essential to deploy advanced AI, unlock proprietary data, and drive real outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram and Core42 X.

About Data Dynamics Inc.

Data Dynamics Inc, founded in 2012, headquartered in New Jersey, USA, recognized by top Fortune 100 Enterprises, is an award-winning leading provider of unified AI-powered data management platform. Data Dynamics platform helps organizations bring order, trust, and intelligence to data. With its AI-driven platform, the company enables enterprises to manage data more transparently and responsibly across complex environments, turning fragmented information into a source of compliance, operational efficiency, and AI readiness. Anchored in the principles of data democratization and digital trust, Data Dynamics supports enterprises and public institutions in building stronger governance, reducing exposure, and creating long-term value from their data. Please visit www.datadynamicsinc.com and follow Data Dynamics Linkedin

For more information: Core42@proglobal.ae, dd_marketingteam@datadynamicsinc.com