In their commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions meeting business clients' needs, Capital Bank introduced an updated Business Online Banking platform for Cash Management with a new user interface and user experience. The bank also enriched the portal to add Trade Services in its purview.

This platform is crafted to simplify, secure, enhance the efficiency and the customer experience related to Cash Management and Trade Services transactions for Institutional Banking customers.

With the new Business Online Cash Management design, the platform boasts user-friendly navigation and robust security measures. It empowers clients to seamlessly manage and execute their daily financial transactions. These include internal, domestic, and international transfers, processing company payrolls, all done securely and conveniently.

The Trade Services platform on the other hand, provides the users with an efficient way of initiating and tracking of Trade transactions pertaining to letters of credit, bills of collections, Letters of Guarantees, and shipping guarantee.

Moreover, the new platform grants clients unrestricted access, enabling them to conduct their financial transactions anytime, anywhere, ensuring the smooth continuation of their tasks, everything based on the customer authority matrix in compliance with the certificate of registration.

Yasser Kleib, Group Chief Institutional Banking Officer expressed, “At Capital Bank, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our newly revamped Business Online Banking Portal with the new user interface and customer experience. The revamped portal is more user-friendly, efficient, and feature -rich platform which will enhance the customer experience. We value our customers and their needs.

On the other hand, we are launching the Trade Services platform under the business online which allows our customers to view and submit their daily Trade transactions through the portal. Offering Trade Services through our digital channels to our Institutional Banking customers will save the time and efforts to track any related transaction nor visiting the Bank office.”

Zaid EL-Kurdi, Capital Bank Group Transaction Banking Director, expressed, "Our constant endeavor at Capital Bank is to facilitate the daily operations of our institutional banking clients by offering secure digital channels and services. These allow them to oversee and reconcile their accounts and conduct cash and trade transactions securely around the clock, employing state-of-the-art secure technologies. Today, we introduce Capital Bank's revamped Business Online Banking platform for cash and a new platform for trade, for our Institutional Banking customers, aligning with technological advancements and complying with the Central Bank of Jordan's guidelines.”.

This platform extends a comprehensive suite of commercial banking services tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses, spanning small, medium, and large enterprises.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.6 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 728 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo