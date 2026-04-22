Amid the urban boom Egypt has witnessed in recent years, Cap Stone Real Estate Development is emerging as one of the promising companies steadily strengthening its position in the market. The company is backed by a strategic vision led by Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hamran, its CEO, an Emirati investor channeling his investments into the Egyptian market.

Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hamran confirmed that the company continues to inject strong investments into a number of new projects, in line with the state’s direction toward urban expansion and the development of integrated communities. He explained that Cap Stone places top priority on selecting strategic locations with promising investment potential, ensuring the highest returns for clients and investors.

He pointed out that new cities—particularly the New October area—represent a key محور (focus) in the company’s expansion plans for the coming phase, given the region’s rapid infrastructure growth and increasing demand for residential and commercial projects.

Al-Hamran added that the company is developing its projects in accordance with the latest global standards, focusing on delivering real value to customers through modern designs, high-quality execution, and the provision of integrated services within its developments.

He also noted that investing in New October presents a promising opportunity, especially with strong government support for the area and the availability of a network of roads and major routes connecting it to Greater Cairo, enhancing its attractiveness as a distinguished investment and residential destination.

He concluded by emphasizing that Cap Stone aims to increase the volume of its investments in a well-planned manner during the coming period, while expanding the launch of new projects that meet market needs and keep pace with Egypt’s ongoing urban development.