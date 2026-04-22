Dubai-based free zone and commodity trading hub DMCC has announced the launch of two commercial towers in its flagship Uptown Dubai district, with completion expected in 2028.

The 21-storey One Uptown Place and 15-storey Two Uptown Place will add more than 560,000 square feet (sq ft) of Grade A office space, taking the district’s total commercial footprint beyond 1 million sq ft, DMCC said in a press statement.

The towers, designed by Brewer Smith Brewer Group, will also add 82,000 sq ft of retail space.

Leasing is expected to open in the second half of the year, the statement said, adding that both buildings are targeting LEED Gold certification.

Project costs and construction award details weren't disclosed.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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