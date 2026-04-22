SSH is proud to announce its role in Expo Valley Views, the next chapter in Expo City Dubai’s sustainable living story. Featuring contemporary homes inspired by the natural rhythm of the valley, the community brings architecture, landscape and light into effortless balance, forming part of a sustainable, human-centric neighbourhood aligned with Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

More than a residential development, Expo Valley Views embodies the city’s vision to build climate-conscious communities that are shaped around comfort, nature and connectivity, prioritising wellbeing and fostering social interaction in alignment with Dubai’s forward-looking urban vision.

From shaded courtyards and sculpted podiums to elegantly proportioned residential towers, the project balances contemporary and mid-century design and architecture inspired by mountain landscapes, while low-rise buildings of varying peaks create a terraced skyline.

The development features over 800 thoughtfully planned one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments complemented by 10 retail units, creating a vibrant neighbourhood ecosystem. Residents will have access to horse trails, multiple pools, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, yoga terraces, an indoor kids’ club, children’s play areas, games rooms, a multi-purpose community hall, BBQ and outdoor dining spaces, an events lawn, and a central community plaza for social gatherings.

SSH is delivering Lead Design Consultancy services across Architecture and Interior Design, Structural, Mechanical, Electrical and Civil Engineering, Roads and Infrastructure, and Public Realm and Landscape Design, along with Construction Supervision Services.

ABOUT SSH

As a design-led consulting firm offering a 360-degree service from architecture to engineering and construction supervision, SSH has been a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 65 years. With a reputation for design integrity and a portfolio that includes multiple landmark projects throughout the region, SSH maintains offices in Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 1961, we employ over 1000 high-calibre local, regional, and international experts in their fields, most of whom are from globally renowned international consulting firms.

SSH ranked among the top 10 Middle East architectural firms in the infrastructure, construction management and hospitality categories of the 2026 World Architecture 100 Survey, placing the firm at #63 globally. SSH was also ranked in 101st place among the ENR’s prestigious Top 225 International Design Firms for 2025.

SSH's multifaceted practices include master planning, architecture, infrastructure, construction supervision, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, MEP/building services, interior design, and project management.