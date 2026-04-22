In a groundbreaking partnership with leading commercial and industrial renewable energy company, CleanMax, Alpha Nero has completed a large-scale solar installation to support long-term operational resilience in the UAE

The new partnership will see Alpha Nero, a luxury retail and residential fitout and shopfitting specialist, save over 320 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually

The move is set to support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy and provide a benchmark for other companies in the country

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Alpha Nero, the Dubai-founded luxury retail and residential fitout and shopfitting specialist, has announced the completion of a large-scale solar energy project in its UAE facilities dramatically reducing carbon emissions and supporting long-term operational resilience, following a successful partnership with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited (CleanMax), a leading provider of renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector.

Marking a significant milestone in the company’s sustainability efforts, the installation is designed to generate renewable electricity that is equivalent to a substantial share of Alpha Nero’s annual operational demand, reinforcing its commitment to responsible, future-focused operations.

The transition enables Alpha Nero to significantly increase its use of renewable energy, with on-site solar generation expected to offset a considerable proportion of its grid electricity consumption. This shift is projected to deliver a meaningful reduction in Scope 2 emissions associated with purchased energy.

The solar system, roughly 450 kWp in size, is projected to produce more than 740,000 kWh of clean energy annually, establishing environmental and operational advantages and helping secure long-term energy cost stability. Furthermore, by switching completely to solar power, Alpha Nero is expected to reduce its carbon emissions by 320 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The implementation of the solar energy project coincides with the UAE's advancement of its national climate agenda, including the Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects, the Net Zero 2050 Strategy, and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. These frameworks are transforming the way businesses handle sustainability, accountability, and operational resilience.

Simon Hacker, CEO and Founder of Alpha Nero, said: “This partnership marks a fundamental shift in how we operate by embedding sustainability at the core of our business model as a non-negotiable standard. Our partnership with CleanMax allows us to significantly reduce our reliance on grid electricity, reduce emissions, and build long-term resilience into our energy model.

“At a time when regulatory frameworks, investor expectations, and client demands are all converging around measurable environmental performance, this move ensures we are aligned with national priorities while setting a benchmark for what sustainable manufacturing can look like within the luxury fit-out sector. It demonstrates that high-end production and environmental responsibility are not competing priorities; they are fundamentally interconnected.”

As a leading provider of renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, CleanMax combines advanced engineering with consistently strong energy output to deliver high-performance industrial solar installations in the region.

The milestone Alpha Nero project, which was initiated in November 2025 and completed within just three months, delivers energy performance in line with top-tier regional benchmarks, achieving a yield of approximately 1,650 kWh per kWp, underscoring the efficient system design, optimal utilisation of available rooftop space, and strong performance under the UAE’s high-irradiance conditions.

With a growing footprint across the Middle East and Asia, CleanMax specialises in end-to-end solar solutions, from engineering and regulatory compliance to long-term asset management. The company’s expertise in designing and delivering high-efficiency systems tailored to complex industrial environments enables clients to transition seamlessly to renewable energy without operational disruption.

Through advanced engineering practices, full compliance with DEWA Shams requirements, and the integration of AI-driven monitoring platforms, CleanMax invests in, operates, and maintains the solar power system on behalf of its clients, ensuring consistent system reliability, real-time performance optimisation, and sustained energy output over the long term.

Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited, said: “The energy transition is increasingly becoming central to how businesses operate and grow. As energy demand rises across industries, there is a clear shift towards solutions that deliver reliability, cost efficiency, and sustainability in tandem. Collaborations like this reflect how companies are rethinking energy as a strategic lever for long-term resilience and operational performance.”

Beyond environmental impact, the shift to solar energy shields Alpha Nero from energy price fluctuations, providing predictable long-term cost structures and reinforcing financial stability in an increasingly volatile global energy market.

As Alpha Nero continues to expand globally, the company remains focused on advancing its sustainability agenda through innovation, operational excellence, and technology-led solutions such as its proprietary carbon accounting platform, Leaf, which businesses, from SMEs to conglomerates, use to measure accurately, manage, and reduce their environmental footprint via full-scope emissions tracking and reporting software.

About Alpha Nero

Founded in 2014 by CEO Simon Hacker, Alpha Nero is a Dubai-based, award-winning manufacturing and design firm specialising in bespoke fit-out and turnkey interior solutions across hospitality, retail, F&B, residential, and commercial sectors. Alpha Nero is recognised for creating tailored luxury environments that seamlessly merge creativity, precision, and impact, taking concepts from blueprint to build, while advancing sustainability through the measurement of carbon emissions across scopes with its proprietary green technology, Leaf, a carbon accounting platform that enables businesses, from SMEs to conglomerates, to accurately measure, manage, and reduce their environmental footprint.

About Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited:

CleanMax (NSE: CLEANMAX | BSE: 544717) is India’s largest renewable energy company for the Commercial and Industrial sector, with 5.7 GW of operational and contracted renewable capacity across India, the Middle East, and South-East Asia as of March 2026.

Focused on being the sustainability & net-zero partner choice for corporates, CleanMax provides diverse solutions, including rooftop solar projects, utility-scale solar farms, wind farms and wind-solar hybrid farms to its customers, and has further expanded its portfolio to include carbon credit solutions as well. CleanMax holds a leading position with the largest customer base amongst C&I renewable energy players in India with 570+ customers, and data centres and AI accounting to 42% of contracted volumes as of Q3 FY26.

CleanMax’s solutions are aimed at helping accelerate its customers’ shift to clean energy. Companies across industries such as data centres, AI and technology, cement, steel, industrial manufacturing, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, real estate and global capability centres have relied on CleanMax as their Net Zero Solutions provider.