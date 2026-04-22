DUBAI - Dubai South has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates NBD to support the financial growth of SMEs within Dubai South and facilitate access to a range of banking services.

The MoU was signed by Saif Al-Ali, Director of Licensing and Free Zone Management at Dubai Aviation City Corporation, and Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD.

As part of the MoU, Emirates NBD will support companies through streamlined processes for opening corporate bank accounts, alongside tailored banking solutions designed to meet evolving business needs.

The collaboration will enhance ease of doing business within Dubai South by enabling faster and more efficient access to essential financial services, reinforcing its commitment to a business-friendly environment.

Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, commented, “This strategic collaboration with Emirates NBD reflects our mandate to support entrepreneurs and SMEs at Dubai South by providing an integrated ecosystem that enables business growth, operational efficiency, and long-term success. By facilitating seamless access to essential banking services, we are enabling our business community to focus on growth and expansion. We remain focused on delivering an integrated ecosystem that supports our entrepreneurs and aligns with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a global business hub.”

Hamad Mohamed Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said, “The bank is committed to delivering a truly seamless end-to-end banking experience that complements SMEs and other businesses operating out of Dubai South and caters to their evolving needs. Ultimately, this partnership directly contributes to Dubai's vision to double its economy by 2033 and solidify its position as one of the top three economic cities globally.”