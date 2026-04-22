Alizz Islamic Bank recently hosted the launch of ‘Nafidh’ the first Visual Call Center dedicated to serving people with hearing impairments in the Grand Hall at the Alizz Isalmic Bank Head Office. The launch was held under the auspices of H.E. Dr. Abdullah Hamood Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities, in the presence of senior officials, CEOs and several other dignatiries.

This pioneering initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing accessibility and inclusivity by enabling individuals with hearing impairments to communicate seamlessly with organisations through advanced visual communication technologies and real-time sign language support.

During the event, Nafidh signed strategic agreements with several leading organisations, including Alizz Islamic Bank. National Finance Company and OQ, positioning them among the first institutions to adopt and offer this innovative service to their customers.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Sultan Al Amari, CEO of Nafidh said “The launch of the Nafidh Visual Call Center marks a pivotal step toward advancing digital inclusion and ensuring that people with hearing impairments can access services with ease and independence. We strongly believe that technology should serve as a bridge that connects everyone without exception. Through this solution, we aim to break communication barriers and empower individuals to engage confidently with organisations and we are proud to collaborate with our strategic partners who share our vision of building a more inclusive and sustainable society.”

Also commenting on the occasion, Ms. Lina Al Abdulsalaam, Head of Marketing & Communication at Alizz Islamic Bank stated: “At Alizz Islamic Bank, we take pride in being a strategic partner in a wide range of initiatives that empower society and promote inclusivity. Our support for such impactful project reflects our ongoing commitment to creating sustainable positive change and ensuring that all segments of society have access to opportunities and services that enhance their quality of life.”

Hosting this milestone event reflects Alizz Islamic Bank’s strong commitment to empowerment, inclusivity and accessible banking services. The bank continues to play a leading role in encouraging initiatives that ensure equal opportunities for all segments of society. As part of its ongoing efforts in empowerment, the bank recently celebrated the graduation of 10 job seekers with hearing impairments who successfully completed a comprehensive 6-month training programme. The programme was designed to equip participants with essential computer, mathematical, Arabic and English language skills, while also building their confidence and readiness to thrive in today’s dynamic job market.

Through its collaboration with Nafidh and its continued investment in inclusive initiatives, Alizz Islamic Bank reaffirms its dedication to fostering a more inclusive and sustainable society, where individuals are empowered to reach their full potential and actively contribute to the nation’s development.