Dubai, UAE – Just days after its official launch, Canéza, the UAE-born digital-first fragrance brand, achieves AED 10 million mark in global sales, underscoring a broader shift in how today’s fragrance buyers define value, loyalty, and luxury.

“Achieving AED 10 million in such a short period is more than just a revenue milestone,” said Mr. Anis Abdul Razak, Founder and CEO of Canéza. “It validates our core proposition: delivering luxury-level fragrance quality at accessible price points, and doing so in a way that resonates with modern consumers across regions and cultures.”

The brand’s rapid traction reflects changing consumer behavior in the fragrance category, particularly among younger buyers who are increasingly rejecting overpriced designer perfumes in favor of brands that deliver performance, longevity, and craftsmanship without the traditional luxury markup. Rather than trading down, consumers are buying faster when they find brands that strike the right balance between quality and value.

Canéza’s performance was driven by a deliberate multi-market strategy combining direct-to-consumer e-commerce, leading UAE marketplaces, and early distribution partnerships across the United States and Latin America. While many brands rely heavily on localization to succeed internationally, Canéza launched with a globally consistent product and brand proposition and still achieved strong sell-through across regions.

“Each region offers different demand signals, but the underlying behavior is consistent,” Mr. Anis explained. “From marketplace velocity in the UAE, to content-driven discovery in the U.S., and distributor reorder patterns in Latin America, we focus on what truly indicates success today; repeat purchases, reorders, and sustained traction, not just awareness.”

The UAE played a central role in validating Canéza’s launch, reflecting the Gulf’s long-standing influence on global fragrance culture. Known for its deep appreciation of scent quality, concentration, and longevity, the region has increasingly shaped global fragrance preferences, particularly in warm, woody, and addictive aromatic families. These same profiles now travel well across international markets, reinforcing the UAE’s role as both a testing ground and a trendsetter for modern perfumery.

Canéza’s products are built for consistency and global scalability. Centralized formulations, supplier redundancy, and regulatory-compliant packaging ensure that every fragrance, whether purchased in Dubai, Miami, or São Paulo, delivers the same scent profile, longevity, and quality. The portfolio focuses on universally high-performing olfactive families, allowing core SKUs to move across markets with minimal adaptation.

“Our innovation is centered on value and performance, not novelty for novelty’s sake,” Mr. Anis said. “That discipline allows us to scale without compromising brand trust, while meeting what today’s buyers actually care about.”

The launch of caneza.com in January 2026 further reinforces Canéza’s digital-first approach. Expected to contribute up to 50% of first-year revenue, the platform also serves as a source of first-party data, offering early insights into customer preferences, repeat behavior, and loyalty patterns, increasingly the true measure of brand strength in today’s fragrance market.

Prior to its official launch, Canéza debuted at Beautyworld Middle East 2025, generating more than 4,000 qualified trade and consumer interactions and securing distribution discussions across over 10 markets. Feedback consistently highlighted the brand’s ability to deliver premium fragrance profiles at accessible price points, shaping its initial SKU prioritization and go-to-market execution.

Looking ahead, Canéza aims to scale into a $ 100 million global fragrance business over the next 24 months, with disciplined growth across its core markets before expanding further into Europe, India, and Southeast Asia.

“Real success today isn’t measured by hype or one-time spikes,” Mr. Anis concluded. “It’s measured by loyalty, repeat purchase, and whether customers come back. This milestone shows we’ve moved beyond proof of concept and we’re now building a globally relevant fragrance brand with lasting momentum.”

About Canéza:

Canéza is a modern perfume house rooted in the heritage of Rasasi and guided by the legacy of Anis Abdul Razak. Combining rare ingredients, meticulous craftsmanship, and accessible luxury, Canéza redefines what fine fragrance means today- Fragrance, Redefined.

For media inquiries, please contact, Matrix PR:

Puja Shah: puja@matrixdubai.com

Sunaira Sohail: sunaira@matrixdubai.com

Noura Tabbaa: noura@matrixdubai.com