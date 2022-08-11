Dubai, UAE: Innovative entrepreneurs of the UAE – get ready to launch your big idea at Global Village – the region’s biggest culture, shopping and entertainment destination. All set for season 27 this October, Global Village is currently taking business proposals for street food kiosks and food carts until 26th August 2022. If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur looking to launch a food start-up of your own in the city, this is your chance to pilot your concept or build a fan base for your brand.

Around 200 spots are currently being evaluated, ahead of the closing date for proposals on 26th August 2022. Over the years, Global Village has worked as an early-stage incubator for several leading F&B brands in the UAE. With no license required, the minimal investment platform offers entrepreneurs access to millions of customers from around the world, accelerating growth and ensuring high returns on investment right from the early stages. Interested candidates can submit their proposals online via Global Village’s dedicated B2B portal.

The park welcomed a record-breaking 7.8 million guests in Season 26 to experience 200+ F&B outlets as well as over 3,500 retail outlets with 80% authentic products on offer. In Season 27, the park is proud to contribute to the nation’s efforts to build entrepreneurial ventures by encouraging budding businesses and supporting their evolution from scratch to glory.

Global Village’s Partner Happiness Centre will work with entrepreneurs to provide support with Federal Tax Authority (FTA) registration and acquiring electronic payment terminals in addition to visa services, insurance, storage facilities and customs for imported products. The new GV Partners App will further streamline the business process for partners, while the GV Pay wallet will allow partners to offer contactless payments at highly competitive rates for their outlets. With 360-degree guidance and support across all stages of development, exploring your love for street food and business will be much easier all under one roof – Global Village Season 27!

