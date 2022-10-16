Cairo – Cairo Festival City (CFC), an affiliate of Egypt’s leading real estate developer, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), hailed its official sponsorship of the event launched by ‘Hope Giver’, a worldwide movement advocating the importance of spreading hope and uplifting millions of people’s wellbeing in more than 14 countries. The event was launched through an Open Day inaugurated at CFC’s the Marquee Theatre, on October 15th. CFC’s sponsorship comes in line with AFGRE’s prioritization of its corporate social responsibility through ultimately supporting the impactful role of such campaigns that touch people’s lives.

Founded by the Egyptian tennis player and cancer survivor, Anwar Elkamony; the first athlete to achieve international tennis ranking after a bone marrow transplant operation, the ‘Hope Giver’ campaign aims to uplift millions of people, including the handicapped, cancer fighters, golden-agers, cardiovascular patients, orphans, in addition to homeless people, mental health patients and hopeless people who faced a traumatic event or serious disease. Moreover, the campaign was founded on 5 key pillars: cancer, disabilities, sustainable development, sports and art, and humanitarian projects.

Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), Eng. Ashraf Ezz El Din, spoke proudly about the influential role of ‘Hope Giver’ supporting patients worldwide through their journey while challenging circumstances, adding: “We’re proud to be the official sponsor of ‘Hope Giver’, as we always dedicate our vast resources to achieve worthy humanitarian goals in line with our strategic goals as an active citizen. Hosting this event aims at spreading hope among CFC’s residents and visitors while touching every single person’s life, through protecting their health and providing them with the pleasure they deserve.”

Founder and CEO of ‘Hope Giver’ Campaign, Tennis Coach Anwar Elkamony, expressed his gratitude for collaborating with AFGRE, saying: “I am proud to see a leading entity like AFGRE paying attention to supporting community organizations and initiatives, as such contributions push us towards furthering our role towards the community and people. So far, the campaign has 1.5 million followers and 2,400 participants, along with participants and supporters in 14 countries. Believing that hope crosses boundaries, we look forward to maintaining continuity and supporting various groups, through many activities and campaigns.”

During the Open Day, several recreational and sports activities took place to raise the morale of all attendees, motivating them to believe in their abilities to achieve their goals. The activities included networking circles aimed at sharing the attendees' experiences, dreams and goals towards a better future, as well as a trivia game that included historical, artistic and scientific questions. In addition, a table tennis competition was held where players from ‘Al-Hassan Foundation’ and the event attendees participated. Afterwards, the audience enjoyed a magic show by the Egyptian Lebanese Moustapha Berjaoui.

Moreover, the Open Day witnessed a special presence of some influencers and public figures, who delivered a motivational speech to the attendees. Those influencers included the former Egyptian footballer and former technical director of Petrojet Club Captain Ahmed Hassan; player of the Egyptian national team and world champion in kung fu and kickboxing Captain Ahmed Abdellatif; the first deaf doctor in the world to enroll and graduate from the Faculty of Medicine Dr. Fadia Abdelgawad; the Olympic medalist Giana Farouk; the renown presenter Hani Hathout; Abdel Rahman Ibrahim, one of the social media stars, and also known as "Abdul"; Mariam Al-Nagdy, singer in “Al Nour Wal Amal” team, and ambassador of "Decent Life"; and Waleed Moustafa the popular content creator.

-Ends-

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, state-of-the-art service centers and sophisticated automotive park.