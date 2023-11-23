Dubai, UAE - Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, in partnership with BYD, a global leader in electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of a new flagship BYD Showroom & Discovery Center at Dubai Festival City.

Open to the public from 23rd November 2023 onwards, the new facility continues the company’s promise to fast-track adoption of electric mobility, and give customers a chance to experience sustainable driving experiences, all through the incredible new space in one of the UAE’s prime retail destinations.

The showroom, which covers approximately 800 square meters, is designed by the renowned STUDIO KKD. It stands as a testament to BYD and Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility’s commitment to environmental sustainability, repurposing an existing building to minimize its carbon footprint. This strategic choice of location, with direct mall access, is designed to attract a wide range of customers, from casual mall-goers to car enthusiasts.

Reflecting BYD's global design language, the showroom's aesthetic is a blend of clean whites, greys, and warm timber accents. The space is architecturally crafted around a conical skylight that is not only a visual focal point but also bathes the interior in diffused natural light during the day, while at night, it is lit by energy-efficient feature lighting. This thoughtful design ensures that customers can view all five models on display in an inviting and exciting environment.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, commented, "The launch of this state-of-the-art space marks a significant milestone in our journey with BYD, a partner that plays a crucial role in our mission to accelerate the green transition in the UAE. This facility is not just a showroom; it's a Discovery Center signifying our commitment to sustainable mobility solutions and our platform to bring the power of electric mobility to a much wider audience, in one of the city’s most central and popular locations.

“With Al-Futtaim Group being announced as the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of COP28, our focus is now more than ever on driving sustainable mobility experiences. The showroom is an embodiment of this goal; from the time we started envisioning the flagship showroom, our mission was to create a purposeful and sustainable space that educates visitors on the technology behind electric vehicles through various physical and digital proprietary assets. We wanted to minimise the environmental footprint of the showroom, right from the materials we source to the design and fittings that maximise energy conservation, while ensuring we minimise wastage across the operations."

Among the showroom's unique features is a 6-meter-high curved perimeter display that showcases an exhibition-style vertical chassis frame. Digital information screens are strategically placed to educate customers on the unique features of each model. The warmth of the space is further enhanced by a timber-paneled accessories wall and a cozy lounge café, where customers can relax and converse. In addition, the private, glazed meeting rooms and a separate handover bay ensure a bespoke experience for every customer.

AD Huang, General Manager of BYD Middle East & Africa, stated, "This showroom is a tangible representation of BYD's philosophy of innovative technology harmonized with environmental responsibility. Our partnership with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company has enabled us to create a space that not only showcases our latest electric vehicles but also educates and inspires customers about the future of sustainable mobility."

In line with BYD's clean energy philosophy, the showroom extensively utilizes locally sourced materials. This focus on sustainability is a crucial aspect of BYD's mission, emphasizing the brand's dedication to reducing environmental impact and aligning with the increasing global demand for eco-friendly practices.

This innovative showroom is more than a retail space; it represents BYD and Al-Futtaim Group’s dedication to innovation, customer experience, and sustainability. BYD stands at the forefront of the electric vehicle industry, leading with innovative designs and sustainable solutions, while Al-Futtaim Group, known for its leadership in the automotive, retail, and real estate sectors in the Middle East, is a perfect partner in this venture, sharing BYD's vision for a sustainable future.

As one of the Middle East’s largest diversified business conglomerates and a major stakeholder in the region’s automotive sector, Al-Futtaim Group has been named the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), taking place from 30 November to 12 December 2023, at Expo City Dubai. Al-Futtaim Group’s participation in the historic global gathering at COP28 is a significant testament to its dynamic leadership across core economic sectors in the UAE and the group’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the major divisions of the Al-Futtaim Group, has an ambition to deliver 50% new energy vehicles (NEVs) and install 10% of the charging stations in the UAE by 2030.

As part of the strategic partnership, Al-Futtaim Group will deliver a fleet of 370 electrified passenger cars, sports utility vehicles (SUV), and buses to be utilised for COP28, including a fleet of BYD all-electric cars. The company will install its own Charge2Moov electric charging stations for the event.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About BYD

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 1.86 million NEVs worldwide in 2022 alone and more than 3 million NEVs to date. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, BYD now marks its expansion into the UAE.