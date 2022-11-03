Dubai, UAE: BuyParts24, the region’s foremost eB2B multi-vendor digital marketplace for auto spare parts, has been awarded the ‘Marketplace of the Year’ at the prestigious GB Tech Awards 2022 hosted in Dubai, UAE.

BuyParts24 disrupted the conventional business model by offering a truly unique digital platform for both genuine and aftermarket spare parts in the region—connecting auto parts suppliers with garages, workshops, fleet owners and operators. The company’s exceptional commitment to innovation, growth, product quality, personalised trading experience, and service delivery were acknowledged by the award organisers.

Notably, the award-winning digital platform is part of the Ghassan Aboud Group that is also establishing the Global Auto Hub - Abu Dhabi in KEZAD, as a public-private partnership (PPP) with the AD Ports Group.

Accepting the award, Suresh Vaidhyanathan, Group CEO, Ghassan Aboud Group, said: “We are thrilled to receive this award as we innovate and seek to reshape the future of the region’s mobility ecosystem. We bring close to 30 years of industry experience and knowledge to the table. BuyParts24 is a pioneering platform that was designed to shake-up the traditional auto parts value chain and offer users new avenues to scale at speed and quality that was previously unheard of.”

Maher Aboud, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive, Ghassan Aboud Group, said: “We are honoured to be recognised in what is a fast-growing auto spare parts marketplace. In today’s connected world, BuyParts24’s unique offering combines digital innovation and market expertise to meet to the needs of a global network of buyers and distributors. The award is a testament to our team’s skills and commitment to maintaining elevated levels of customer engagement. As a young organisation, this industry acknowledgement drives us to innovate further and raise the benchmark on our region-wide services.”

Commenting on the Award, Steven Pickering, General Manager – BuyParts24, said: “At BuyParts24, we are firmly focused on providing the leading marketplace platform of genuine and aftermarket auto parts in the region. We believe there are key opportunities in combining digital innovation and engagement across the value chain, to deliver growth and benefit for all.”

The GB Tech Awards are judged by industry experts based on innovation, growth, financial results, product quality, service delivery and corporate social responsibility. The Awards celebrate accomplishments of leading tech companies and individuals and recognise ground-breaking innovations that have contributed to the growth of the Middle East region.

As a member of the Ghassan Aboud Group, a multi-disciplined conglomerate founded in the UAE in 1994, BuyParts24 benefits from the Group’s strong legacy of 28 years as a market leader in automotive value chain reaching more than 100 countries. BuyParts24’s product portfolio is expanding rapidly with the onboarding of new brands, new products from the supplier ecosystem.

-Ends-

For further information, contact:

Tanu Chopra

Head of Corporate Communications & PR

Ghassan Aboud Group

tanu.c@gagroup.net

About BuyParts24

BuyParts24 is one of the Middle East’s foremost online automotive spare parts marketplace and the destination of choice to over 3,500 qualified buyers and distributors from the region. Its trusted product portfolio brings together more than 40,000 fastest moving auto spare parts, that are instantly searchable and comparable to qualified alternatives. Complementing technology with human interaction, BuyParts24 is backed up by efficient on-the-ground teams who assist sellers and buyers through their journey and support the transition of physical to digital. For more information, visit https://www.buyparts24.com

About Ghassan Aboud Group

Ghassan Aboud Group (GAG) is an international conglomerate headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in Australia, Belgium, Jordan and Turkey. Established in 1994 by Ghassan Aboud, entrepreneur and philanthropist, the group has evolved from its early foundations in the automotive industry to a conglomerate holding some of the most well-entrenched businesses in multiple sectors in the region and beyond.

GAG affiliates operate in activities ranging from Automotive, Retail, Food, Media, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, and Digital eB2B Platforms. The Group’s automotive business vertical is engaged in activities across the value chain, including trading of both new and used vehicles, spare parts, and lubricants to over 100+ countries, automotive logistics and B2B digital marketplaces. In its relentless pursuit to add significant value to the economic development, the Group has taken major strides to provide innovative products, services, and experiences to customers, partners, clients, and communities. For more information, visit https://gagroup.net/