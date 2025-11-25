DUBAI, UAE – During the Stake Summit held at the Museum of the Future on November 25th, Stake, the curated and global digital real estate investment platform reinforced its position as a pioneer in end-to-end digital ownership innovation, servicing, and property management through its latest investment product, StakeOne.

StakeOne transforms how individuals buy, own, and manage full properties in the UAE, delivering an all-in-one, fully managed ownership experience built for today’s investors. Traditional real estate transactions demand months of viewings, paperwork, and follow-ups, then leave buyers to handle furnishing, financing, and rentals on their own. StakeOne removes that friction entirely, combining acquisition, management, and exit into one seamless digital platform.

StakeOne redefines what it means for investors to own a full property in Dubai, not just investing in an asset but gaining a long-term partner who manages it end-to-end; from financing, furnishing, leasing and selling, so investors can focus on returns.

“Nearly five years into delivering on our mission, we’ve gained the trust of more than 1.5 million users from over 171 countries,” said Rami Tabbara, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Stake. “We provided a better way to invest in a piece of a property, but what if there was a better way to invest in a full property, managed completely from one place, without the chasing and paperwork? This ownership experience has not evolved in decades. StakeOne is that all-in-one real estate co-pilot where investors can buy, own, manage, and exit their investment from a single app and where they can receive the ongoing support they deserve.”

After a private beta in September 2025, StakeOne launched on October 14, debuting with three major projects from Emaar and Ellington Properties. In its first month, StakeOne listed over 40 units across 10+ projects from leading developers including Emaar, Ellington Properties, Imtiaz Developments and Sobha Realty. To date, StakeOne has booked over 30% of units to global investors from the UAE, Qatar, Germany, Pakistan, Egypt and India, proving that the model appeals to a regional and an international investor base.

Beyond the investment, StakeOne’s strength lies in continuous management and servicing, helping owners make smarter decisions and maximize value through:

Prime investment opportunities: access to the region's top 1% of premier listings from exclusive and leading developers

access to the region's top 1% of premier listings from exclusive and leading developers Payment facilitation : financing options tailored to each investment (payments can be completed by transfer or Apple Pay)

: financing options tailored to each investment (payments can be completed by transfer or Apple Pay) Golden visa: support to obtain through a seamless digital process

support to obtain through a seamless digital process Rental operations : tenant sourcing, income collection, and direct payments

: tenant sourcing, income collection, and direct payments Portfolio insights : real-time performance data and yield tracking

: real-time performance data and yield tracking Furnishing coordination : design, delivery, and fit-out managed end-to-end

: design, delivery, and fit-out managed end-to-end Exit strategy advisory: guidance on when and how to sell for optimal returns

“After you buy, we don’t leave you hanging,” added Tabbara. “We handle management, pay your rental income, and help you decide when to hold or sell. Whether you’re in Dubai or abroad, StakeOne gives you the same seamless, fully supported ownership experience. It’s the only product that makes full property ownership as effortless and accessible as it should be.”

StakeOne reflects Stake’s core mission: making real estate investment easy, accessible, and transparent. By removing friction across acquisition, management, and exit, the platform is not just facilitating transactions, it's reshaping expectations for what property ownership can deliver and as Dubai continues to attract global capital and see rising population growth, StakeOne provides the digital infrastructure to make full property ownership borderless, intelligent and fully supported.

Since launching in 2021, Stake has built a community spanning over 1.5 million users from 211+ nationalities and has enabled over 250,000 investments across 500+ properties, paying out over AED 50 million in rental income and surpassing AED 1.4 billion in real estate transactions to date. Stake is dual-regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for properties and the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia for funds, and is backed by prominent investors such as Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Aramco’s Wae’d Ventures, MEVP, Property Finder, and Republic.com.

For more information, visit https://getstake.com or download the Stake app.