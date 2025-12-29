Abu Dhabi : The year 2025 marked a transformative chapter for Burtville Developments, with the company launching six new residential projects, bringing its total number of active developments in Abu Dhabi to eight. Construction across all sites progressed significantly, surpassing projected milestones.

In March 2025, Burtville launched Bab Al Qasr Resort Residences 18 and 19 in Masdar City, offering 188 and 295 units respectively. In May, the company introduced Bab Al Qasr Residence 31 – Yas Bay, comprising 266 units.

In June, Burtville introduced Ville 12 – Masdar City, featuring 143 units. In August, Burtville unveiled Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22 – Al Raha Beach, a trio of elegant residential towers delivering 242 upscale units. In September, the company launched Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 66 – Masdar City, a 260-unit community overlooking Masdar City Central Park, featuring standout facilities and beautiful green landscape.

By December 2025, all ongoing projects had exceeded their planned construction schedules. Notable completion rates included:

Ville 11: 91.3%

Ville 12: 34.3%

Bab Al Qasr Residence 25: 33.13%

Bab Al Qasr Residence 31: 33.23%

Bab Al Qasr Resort Residences 18 & 19: 32.43% and 30.46%

Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22: 10.79%

Bab Al Qasr Garden Residence 66: 5.91%

In September 2025, Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22 earned two prestigious accolades at the 2025–2026 Arabian Property Awards: Best Development in Abu Dhabi and Best Architectural Design.

Burtville further strengthened its partnerships in 2025 with new collaborations, including Masdar City and THE One Furniture, while continuing strategic partnership with Bab Al Qasr Hotel (since 2023) and collaboration with Yas Beach Club (since 2024).

Looking ahead to 2026, Burtville is preparing to roll out a new wave of developments in strategic locations such as Reem Island, Al Raha Beach, Masdar City, and other key zones across Abu Dhabi, advancing its expansion strategy to meet the growing demand for high-quality residential living.