A collaboration between the Burjeel Cancer Institute and the Neuroscience Institute at BMC, the center delivers comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for adults and children

Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, has announced the launch of its Neuro-Oncology Center to advance specialized care for patients with brain and nervous system tumors. Established through a collaboration between the Burjeel Cancer Institute and the Neuroscience Institute at BMC, the center aims to deliver comprehensive and multidisciplinary care through a team of experts across neurosurgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging, and surgical pathology.

At a ceremony held at Burjeel Medical City, the center was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, and other senior officials.

The Neuro-Oncology Center is part of BMC’s broader strategy to make complex, specialized care more accessible to patients. Dr. Mujtaba Ali Khan, CEO of BMC, said the launch of the Neuro-Oncology Center represents an important addition to the UAE’s advanced healthcare ecosystem. “Burjeel Medical City is committed to developing centers that combine advanced medical expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver comprehensive and patient-centered care. The Neuro-Oncology Center represents a major step toward this goal and provides specialized services for patients with brain and nervous system tumors through a multidisciplinary approach,” he said.

Care for All Ages

Globally, brain tumors account for nearly 2% of all cancer cases, and they remain among the most complex to diagnose and treat due to their direct impact on critical brain functions. This makes early detection and specialized, multidisciplinary treatment essential to improving patient outcomes.

The Neuro-Oncology Center provides a full range of services for both adults and children, including advanced neuro-imaging, molecular and pathological diagnostics, complex brain and spinal surgeries, precision radiation therapy, and modern systemic treatments. The center also offers comprehensive post-treatment follow-up, rehabilitation programs, and supportive care services to ensure continuity of care throughout the patient journey.

Describing the center as a major advancement in neuro-oncology care in the region, Prof. Humaid Al-Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute, noted that the management of central nervous system tumors requires close collaboration between multiple specialties. “Recent scientific advancements in oncology, including molecular tumor profiling, innovations in radiation therapy, and the development of advanced systemic treatments, have significantly improved survival rates and treatment precision for many patients. Through this center, we are providing a fully integrated model of care that relies on the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, including precision medicine and targeted therapies, with the goal of improving treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients,” he said.

Dr. Mohamed Atef El-Zoghby, Consultant, Neurosurgery, and Director of the Neuro-Oncology Center, explained that the center features a state-of-the-art neurosurgical operating suite equipped with intraoperative MRI, a highly advanced technology that allows surgeons to perform real-time brain imaging during surgery. “This system enables us to precisely locate the tumor and confirm complete removal during the same procedure, reducing the need for additional surgeries and significantly improving surgical safety and accuracy,” he said, adding that the operating suite’s advanced neuronavigation system helps guide surgeons with high precision, enhancing safety and accuracy in complex procedures.

With the launch of the Neuro-Oncology Center, BMC reinforces its position as a regional leader in highly specialized medical care.