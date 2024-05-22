Kuwait: In continued efforts to enhance and fortify its technology infrastructure, Burgan Bank announced signing an agreement with market-leading Tata Consultancy Services to upgrade its core banking system by implementing the TCS BaNCS™ suite of products. This monumental deal marks a significant leap in Burgan Bank’s expansive technology and digital transformation strategy, which aims to facilitate a smooth transition from traditional to digital banking. It also confirms Burgan’s commitment to technology and digital transformation as a primary pillar of its strategy and a core tenet of its vision to become Kuwait’s most modern and progressive Bank, where customer service and employee productivity are always on an upward trajectory.

“We have embarked on a very broad technology and digital transformation journey that will create an integrated banking ecosystem; one that not only meets the current market expectations but also exceeds them,” said Mr. Tony Daher, Group Chief Executive Officer at Burgan Bank. “Modernizing our core systems will support our ongoing focus on innovation and delivering value to our customers through defining personalized offerings and intuitive, streamlined experiences. This will pave the way for sustainable growth.”

Mr. Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Global Head, Financial Solutions, TCS, said: “We are pleased to partner with a progressive institution such as Burgan Bank in their transformation journey. TCS BaNCS has a strong presence in Kuwait and the larger GCC region in the form of multiple mission-critical deployments of our solutions at leading institutions. This selection by Burgan Bank is a testament to our continued investments in the TCS BaNCS product suite to make it market-ready, compliant with regulations, and our commitment to successful execution.”

The Bank’s decision to deploy TCS BaNCS reflects its commitment to adopting the latest technology to enhance customer service and employee productivity, which resonates with Burgan’s strategy and vision to become the most modern and progressive Bank in Kuwait.

With the new centralized core banking platform, the Bank has a greater capacity to innovate and launch products faster, standardize processes, enhance customer journeys, and significantly optimize operational efficiency by enhancing digitization and automation. It also enables the Bank to build better and stronger relationships with its customers, ensuring that it remains a reliable financial partner.

It serves to note that Burgan Bank remains one of the most dedicated champions of technology and digital transformation in the Kuwaiti banking and financial sector. Under the umbrella of its digital transformation strategy, the Bank has launched numerous products and services that offer customers faster and safer ways to fulfill their everyday banking needs. This includes the development of Burgan’s flagship product, ‘Tijarati’, an unprecedented one-stop-shop platform for merchants. Other efforts include the introduction of virtual cards, an enhanced AI-powered chatbot assistant, and the constant development of the Bank’s digital banking platform.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.

About TCS BaNCS

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. The TCS BaNCS universal financial solution is designed to help financial services institutions enhance end customer experience, enabling them to embrace open and innovative technologies that embody true digital customer engagement. Deployed at more than 450 installations worldwide, it is the largest collection of components, enterprise and consumer apps for the financial industry made available through the cloud, helping firms become more agile and intelligent by leveraging the power of new and extended ecosystems.

To know more about TCS BaNCS, please visit: www.tcs.com/bancs