Jeddah: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance sponsored The Historic Jeddah Half Marathon, organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, which was held on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in the city's historic district.

The Historic Jeddah Half Marathon was a unique event offering a remarkable opportunity to celebrate the fusion of sports, culture, and history while adhering to the highest safety standards and precautionary measures to ensure the well-being of participants and the public.

The race started in the historic part of Jeddah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and covered a breathtaking 21.1-kilometer route beginning at the Bab Jadid. Runners wound through the city's old neighborhoods, passing iconic landmarks like the Nassif House, the Matbouli Museum, and the King Fahd Fountain. Participants were immersed in a rich experience that narrated the captivating history of Jeddah and its people.

Bupa Arabia's sponsorship of this event demonstrated the company's commitment to supporting sports and wellness initiatives that elevated Saudi Arabia's standing in the regional sports scene. The company aimed to raise community awareness about the importance of physical activity and healthy living. The initiative contributed to improving public health, in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program.

AlShereef Hamideddin, Sr. Executive Director of Marketing and Customer Experience Design at Bupa Arabia, said, "We believe in the power of sport to improve public health. By organizing numerous sports activities and events, Bupa Arabia encourages regular exercise and adapting a healthy lifestyle. This contributes to building healthier communities in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 of building healthy communities.”

The marathon drew over 2,000 participants of both genders. Bupa Arabia encouraged all community members to join this unique event and experience the charm of historic Jeddah while embracing a healthy lifestyle.

Bupa Arabia actively participated in various sporting events, programs, and initiatives held throughout the Kingdom to raise health awareness. The company also organized programs and initiatives, including its "Live Right" program, which was launched in 2022 and organized health activities, sports tournaments, and marathons across Saudi cities – such as the Bupa Marathon and the Padel Championship. These efforts helped stimulate more community participation and increase awareness of the benefits of physical activity.

Hamideddin further highlighted the need for collaborative efforts in promoting healthy practices. "We urged other businesses to join us in raising awareness about the benefits of sports. By encouraging a shift towards healthy lifestyles, we could safeguard the well-being of future generations," he said.

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publicly listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity – a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa

