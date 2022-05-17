Bupa Arabia ranked as one of the strongest brands in Saudi Arabia.

Bupa Arabia has continued to see year-on-year growth in brand value, with an 8% increase to $664 million this year.

Jeddah: Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has claimed the top spot as the Middle East’s most valuable insurance brand for the second year in a row in the insurance industry, according to the latest report by Brand Finance – the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

The leading insurer has ranked 10th on the list of the strongest Saudi brands and 15th on the list of the most valuable Saudi brands. Moreover, Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, has been named among the top 20 CEOs in the Middle East.

The report estimated the annual growth in Bupa Arabia's brand value this year by 8%, increasing its value to SR2.49 billion ($664 million).

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, said being among the most valuable brands in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East confirms the success of Bupa Arabia’s strategies and consolidates its leadership position in the field of insurance.

Nazer said embracing digital transformation and making it the main focus of the business has facilitated and enhanced its customer service and has contributed to significantly boosting productivity.

He referred to the digital services provided by the company through its mobile application, which offers a set of unprecedented and comprehensive healthcare services that transcend regular healthcare coverage and includes home vaccination for children, telemedicine and other services. Meanwhile, Bupa Arabia’s Rahatkom program makes the customers’ hospital experience easier and less stressful.

Nazer said Bupa Arabia provides outstanding healthcare services to millions of its customers, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare services in addition to the strategic objectives of Bupa Arabia.

Nazer attributed the company's advancing position in Brand Finance rankings to the commitment and efforts exerted by the "Bupa Arabia family", which include more than 1,800 employees who work day and night across the Kingdom to provide services to customers.

Brand Finance’s annual report for 2022 released in March, listing the most valuable and strongest brands in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Every year, the London-headquartered Brand Finance conducts more than 5,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes nearly 100 reports that rank brands across all sectors and countries.

Founded in 1996 and with offices in over 20 countries, the consultancy is known for its highly professional approach to marketing accountability and brand evaluation.

-Ends-

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publically listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity

– a reputation further enhanced by several awards and industry recognitions. It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate. For more information please visit: www.bupa.com.sa

