Cairo, Egypt: B.TECH, Egypt's leading consumer electronics retailer and one of the top home appliances distributors, has announced the official launch of "deel", its world-class omnichannel platform serving local merchants. The new launch cements B.TECH's unwavering efforts to digitalize the local traditional retail sector while creating opportunities for small and medium businesses. The announcement came during an event attended by Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, CEO of B.TECH, Mohamed Khattab, Chief Transformation Officer at B.TECH, Ahmed ElMenshawy, Director of deel and e-commerce, business partners representatives including Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and Fresh, and top media figures.

The all-in-one deel app is powered by B.TECH and set to create a digitalized retail operating system that aims to empower local merchants. The deel app offers merchants the full spectrum of services to ensure efficiency and transparency while helping merchants start and further grow their businesses. Among the services provided through deel are inventory management, B2B and B2C marketplace listing, marketing solutions, doorstep delivery, store designs, and training courses through B.TECH Academy, in addition to analytical tools and a logistics marketplace through Aramex, Sprint, and Movex.

Deel offers more than 100,000 SKUs at wholesale pricing from more than 50 companies, including Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Fresh, Kiriazi, and Beko and serves over 5,000 retailers on the platform in 27 governorates through 48 store delivery and warehouse pickup services and a weekly replenishment cycle.

As part of Egypt's digital transformation and financial inclusion strategy, deel introduces a wide array of e-payment solutions with a diversified portfolio of financial and payment services that include credit payment terms, online payment methods, microfinance facilities, inventory finance, flexible payment terms up to 90 days and BNPL services.

Commenting on deel launch, Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, CEO of B.TECH, said, "We have proudly been serving the traditional retail sector in Egypt for the past 25 years. With the launch of deel, we deploy our deep-rooted knowledge of the electronics market, strong supplier relationships, and our forward-thinking to contribute to the digitalization of the retail sector."

On his part, Mohamed Khattab, Chief Transformation Officer, commented on the launch "We are proud to be introducing to the market an omnichannel platform fully equipped to help local merchants grow their business while addressing the critical bottlenecks the local retail sector is facing. With deel, we aspire to empower small and medium businesses, create more opportunities for them and help them fulfill their potential amid steady growth in the e-commerce sector.

The platform is tailored to meet the needs of the retailers and fill a much-felt gap in the B2B sector. With diligent R&D and one-on-one meetings with over 200 buyers, we have come to understand the challenges they face and tailored a customer-centric app that speaks to their needs."

On the sidelines of the launch event, an in-depth panel discussion featuring the leadership team of B.TECH was arranged. Deel was represented by Mohamed Khattab, CTO, Ahmed ElMenshawy, Director of deel and e-commerce, and Sherif ElSaket, CCO at B.TECH joined by representatives from four of the top electronic companies in Egypt, namely Mohammed Esmat, Commercial Director at Samsung, Mohamed Allam, Commercial Director at LG, Carlson Liu, Sales Manager at Xiaomi, and Hosup Kang, Managing Director at Fresh.

The keynote speakers shared their views on the local retail sector, the most significant distribution trends, the key challenges facing the sector and local merchants alike, and the value deel bring to the market.

According to a report issued by CAPMAS, Egypt registered 3.653 million MSMEs until April 2022, with 9.7 million employees receiving salaries estimated at EGP 119.2 billion. According to a report by market research agency GfK, the e-commerce market in Egypt is currently witnessing a 50% YoY growth rate, with 42% of customers have purchased a product or a service online. Meanwhile, the electronics category takes the lion's market share of traditional retail at 60%.