The DYOD initiative by The Digital School ensures improved access to education for underprivileged pupils and environmental sustainability

Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, United Arab Emirates: With a generous donation of 954 IT devices, Brighton College Abu Dhabi and Brighton College Al Ain are thrilled to announce their participation in the Donate Your Own Device (DYOD) campaign by The Digital School. The Digital School – one of the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and in partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent, Ecyclex, and ReLoop is geared towards providing a brighter future for aspiring underprivileged pupils worldwide.

The Digital School’s DYOD aims to collect 10,000 used electronic devices from individual and institutional donors, refurbish and recycle them to improve access to education for The Digital School’s pupils across their eight locations in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Mauritania, Bangladesh, Colombia and Afghanistan.

Brighton College Abu Dhabi and Brighton College Al Ain's involvement in the campaign marks a significant commitment to enhancing access to education through digital means and ensuring high-quality educational opportunities. Both schools proudly stand as among the first private schools in the region to support this noble initiative.

The donated devices include a variety of electronics, including desktops, laptops, monitors, printers, scanners, and interactive TV screens and both schools actively engaged pupils, teachers, and the wider school community to participate.

Commenting on the CSR initiative, Mr Scott Carnochan, Head Master of Brighton College Abu Dhabi said, “Here at Brighton College, we view community service, charitable activities and volunteering as fundamental pillars of our school’s values, reflecting our dedication to both the UAE community and beyond. Our mission to provide a transformative educational journey, that goes beyond academic excellence, prepares our pupils to become globally facing citizens with a deep desire to positively impact the lives of those who need it most. Our pupils are extremely fortunate to attend a school like Brighton College Abu Dhabi and are fully cognisant of the fact that with that privilege comes responsibility; responsibility to make a difference to society and the life of others. We are exceptionally proud of our pupils and their drive to support the wider community through the DYOD initiative and eagerly await their next project!”

Mr Oliver Bromley-Hall, Head Master of Brighton College Al Ain commented, “We’re delighted to be a part of the DYOD initiative, where our donation will help transform the educational journey for The Digital School’s pupils from underserved communities across the world. Our involvement in DYOD is more than just a donation –it's an expression of our dedication to making education accessible for all. Moreover, by participating, we’re not just supporting learning, we’re also championing sustainability. Every device refurbished and donated is a step toward a brighter future for these pupils and a commitment to the school’s focus on environmental sustainability.”

Ecyclex International Recycling and ReLoop App, the designated partner for refurbishing and recycling for both schools, ensured the safe collection of all electronics under the DYOD initiative, wherein devices containing data underwent secure data protection protocols. Following this, the devices will be refurbished by Ecyclex for direct donations by The Digital School and Emirates Red Crescent to pupils in underprivileged areas to support them with their education. Alternatively, non-functional electronics and components are environmentally recycled.

To date, The Digital School, through its DYOD initiative has reduced 77,069kgs of CO2 emissions, saved 21,579ft3 of landfill space, and 369,931kWh of electricity – supporting 37,232 pupils in the process. In recognition of their active community role, both schools were awarded a Certificate of Donation & Recycling and a Certificate of Social & Environmental Impact from Ecyclex and ReLoop.

For further media inquiries, please contact:

Plus 1 Communications / madhu@plus1comms.com

About Brighton College Al Ain

In 2016, Brighton College Al Ain achieved the esteemed 'Outstanding' rating from ADEK, becoming one of only five schools in the Emirate to do so, and the first in Al Ain. This commitment to excellence persisted, as the school maintained the 'Outstanding' rating in 2018 and once more during its most recent inspection in 2023, solidifying its distinction as the sole school in Al Ain to attain this prestigious rating.

Located in Zakher, the purpose-built 28-acre campus features state-of-the-art educational facilities, including a 450-seat auditorium, an IAFF-accredited athletics track, a 25-meter swimming pool, all-weather football pitches, and cutting-edge science and ICT labs. Aligned with the standards upheld by Brighton College UK (voted England’s School of the decade by the Sunday Times) and other Brighton Colleges worldwide, the campus underscores the school's dedication to providing an exceptional level of education.

With a diverse student body comprising Emirati and expatriate pupils from around the world, they offer a vibrant and challenging learning environment alongside a distinct British independent school ethos for students aged 3 to 18 years old. Brighton College Al Ain nurtures talents, skills, and character and provides a rich extra-curricular program that complements academic studies.

Operated by Bloom Education, Brighton College Al Ain is consistently ranked as one of the top-performing schools for academic results in the UAE, college pupils secure offers at leading universities around the world pursuing further studies in fields including Medicine, Law, Engineering, Finance, English and the Sciences.

Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, delivers the highest standards of a British curriculum education in the UAE and is committed to inspiring its pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity.

https://www.brightoncollegealain.ae/

About Brighton College Abu Dhabi

Brighton College Abu Dhabi is rated 'Very Good’ by ADEK and stands as one of the top British-curriculum schools in the Middle East, catering to pupils aged 3 to 18 years old. Operated by Bloom Education, the school consistently delivers exceptional academic results, offers a wide array of co-curricular activities, provides outstanding pastoral care and fosters a strong sense of community at its core.

Recognised as one of the ‘Top 10’ private schools in the Middle East in the 2024 Spear’s Schools Index in partnership with Thuso, Brighton College Abu Dhabi is part of the renowned Brighton College family of Schools and serves as the sister school to England’s 'School of the Decade' (The Sunday Times).

Pupils at Brighton College Abu Dhabi experience a vibrant and demanding learning environment, underpinned by a distinct British independent school ethos that mirrors the values and dynamic culture of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

Situated in a purpose-built campus adjacent to Khalifa Park, the school features state-of-the-art facilities and is staffed by highly experienced and talented academic and support staff, maintaining the exceptional standard of education upheld by other Brighton Colleges worldwide.

Brighton College Abu Dhabi equips its pupils with the skills and knowledge necessary to achieve excellent GCSE and A-Level results, ensuring that its alumni secure placements at leading universities across the globe. The Class of 2023 held over 100 offers from Russell Group Universities and went on to study at universities including Exeter, Manchester, UCL, Leeds, Durham and King’s College London. Beyond the UK pupils attend prestigious institutions including Berkley, Dartmouth, UCLA, Purdue, University of Toronto, University of Geneva and Rome University of the Arts.

The school's consecutive recognition as the ‘British School of the Year’ by LUXLife Private Education Awards in both 2022 and 2023 underscores its ongoing success.

Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, delivers the highest standards of a British curriculum education in the UAE and is committed to inspiring its pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity.

https://www.brightoncollege.ae/

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.

A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 10 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 16,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.

With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life. Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy league and Russell Group.

As the population grows and the world becomes more competitive, Bloom Education’s focus continues to be on discovering the world’s best education brands and to provide stellar alternatives to moving abroad for a world-class education.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloomeducation.com/