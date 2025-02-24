Cairo, Bokra, a leading fintech company, has unveiled its future plans and vision while discussing its latest business developments and strategic goals. The company offers a wide range of investment solutions for individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), enabling them to build investment portfolios in real estate, precious metals, and debt instruments through Sharia-compliant financial products. Additionally, Bokra provides tailored financing solutions designed to meet the needs of fintech-driven startups, helping them achieve their financial goals efficiently and seamlessly.

In this context, Ayman El-Sawy, the founder and CEO of Bokra Holding, stated: "Since its inception in 2023, Bokra has aimed to establish a strong foundation that ensures the highest levels of security, privacy, and protection for depositors' funds, while obtaining all necessary licenses from the Financial Regulatory Authority. This goes hand in hand with developing an integrated technological infrastructure supported by the latest cybersecurity technologies. All of this is aimed at providing a secure platform that adheres to the highest safety standards to protect users and ensure their rights. We are committed to delivering innovative investment solutions that empower individuals and SMEs to achieve their financial goals with ease and security. We believe that fintech should be accessible to everyone, and this is what we strive to achieve through the Bokra platform, which combines advanced technology with specialized financial expertise."

El-Sawy emphasized that Bokra not only provides investment services for individuals but also offers innovative investment and financing solutions for SMEs through its Business Portal. This portal allows clients to monitor their investments and track their progress with complete transparency.

As part of its efforts to safeguard clients' funds, Bokra has recently obtained all necessary licenses to commence operations from the Financial Regulatory Authority. In line with its commitment to financial inclusion, the company is in the process of securing approvals to integrate modern technologies such as Digital KYC (Know Your Customer) and Digital Contracts, which will enable clients to use the Bokra platform with ease.

El-Sawy added that Bokra places great importance on promoting sustainability by encouraging individuals and businesses to invest in the Egyptian economy, aligning with the company’s vision to contribute to economic and social development. He also highlighted that the company’s goals align with the Egyptian government’s efforts to achieve financial inclusion and support the economy. Bokra is dedicated to fostering financial inclusion and enhancing financial literacy across the MENA region.

In this regard, the company aims to equip clients with financial and investment knowledge and tools that comply with Sharia principles, enabling them to achieve their financial goals effectively. Bokra provides innovative investment opportunities that contribute to financial stability and economic growth.

About Bokra:

Bokra is the first goal-achiever digital investment platform in the MENA region, transforming wealth management. Our platform offers Sharia-compliant investments in real estate, precious metals, and debt instruments. Fully licensed by the FRA, we are a digital gateway to financial freedom, empowering users to realize their financial aspirations with the support of our experienced team.