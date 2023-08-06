The BMMI Group has partnered with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland - Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) to sponsor two Bahraini nursing undergraduate students with full scholarships.

This initiative started during the COVID-19 pandemic in line with BMMI’s efforts to nurture the local workforce, as well as recognise the significant role of nurses as healthcare practitioners at the forefront of patient care. The focus on education and research are also in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, with higher education playing a vital role in the Kingdom’s future and global economy.

RCSI Bahrain’s nursing undergraduate programme sees an average of 120 graduates per year and offers education on par with international standards, as well as clinical experience from the early stages of the programme. BMMI covers two full scholarships for Bahraini students enrolled in the full-time, four-year nursing undergraduate programme.

The scholarship was granted on merit, meeting the University entry and admissions requirements, as well as eligibility criteria outlined by BMMI. The students are able to benefit from the scholarship for the duration of the four-year programme, subject to maintaining a yearly score equivalent to honours for each academic year.

Mr Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Bahrain commented: “We have been able to collaborate with BMMI based on our joint goal of advancing healthcare in Bahrain and supporting local talents. Such partnership is most significant for the sponsorship recipients, whose career path has been transformed into a ‘dream come true’. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to BMMI’s Board of Directors for choosing RCSI Bahrain.”

“On behalf of BMMI’s Board of Directors, I would like to express our gratitude for the opportunity to sponsor two Bahraini undergraduate students with full scholarships at RCSI,” said Mr Abdullah Buhindi, BMMI’s Chairman. “Community involvement has always been a cornerstone of BMMI’s commitment to make a difference, and we are always eager to support Bahraini youth and the wellbeing of the population. These scholarships help us contribute towards Bahraini talent, as well as the important role nurses play when it comes to the community’s health. We wish the students the best of luck in their degree and look forward to continuing to track their success.”

About BMMI

Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with international operations in several countries in the Middle East and Africa, BMMI is a diversified retail, distribution, hospitality, shipping and contract services and supply group, supported by an advanced and integrated logistics capability.

Listed on the Bahrain Bourse, and with over 130 years of uninterrupted operations in the Arabian Gulf, BMMI is now one of the leading private sector business enterprises in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC region and a fast-growing multinational organisation. With a multicultural workforce representing over 40 different nationalities, the Group currently operates strategic branches, associates and joint ventures across the Middle East and Africa.

www.bmmigroup.com

About RCSI Bahrain

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain, or RCSI Bahrain, is a constituent university of RCSI, which was established in Dublin, Ireland in 1784. RCSI Bahrain is also licenced by the Higher Education Council in the Kingdom of Bahrain as an independent private university, and like its counterpart in Dublin, is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

Opening its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004, today, the purpose-built campus – which features a host of teaching spaces, laboratories, offices, a library, a restaurant, a dedicated student support centre and extensive sports and recreational facilities – is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research.

www.rcsi.com/bahrain