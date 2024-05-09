​​​​​​Dubai, UAE: STEMpedia, an innovative tech-education ecosystem that helps students master the art of coding, has successfully conducted the fifth edition of its global ground-breaking innovation fest, Codeavour 5.0 International, at the Dubai American Academy on May 4th and 5th. Codeavour is an international Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding, and robotics competition hosted annually to encourage kids to bring out their inner programmers and make innovative projects using PictoBlox, a visual programming software to learn coding and AI. It provides a platform for students to learn and effectively utilize the latest technologies like AI, Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality – Virtual Reality (AR–VR), and Robotics. Codeavour 5.0 saw participants applying Pictoblox to develop innovative solutions that aligned with sustainability.

The competition was jointly hosted by STEMpedia and ART PARK@IISc India's first AI & Robotics Technology Park, established by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and supported by AI Foundry. The competition also received support from organizations like Startup India, Startup Nexus of the American Embassy, and CIIE.CO at IIM Ahmedabad, Industries Commissionerate of the Government of Gujarat, techXchange - India UK, PCB Power Market, INDIAai (a joint initiative of MeitY, NeGD, and NASSCOM to prepare the nation for an AI future), and STEM.org (US) to name a few.

Codeavour 5.0 International is the biggest innovation fest, empowering young talents to develop innovative projects with hands-on learning using PictoBlox. The competition also saw support from organizations like Motwani Jadeja Foundation, Inventant Education, AWS (Amazon Web Services), NITI Aayog, Agastya Foundation, SRF Foundation, and STEM.org.

On the competition’s success in empowering the youth, Dhrupal Shah, Director and CEO of STEMpedia, said, “Five years ago, we initiated Codeavour intending to empower young innovators and equip them with the necessary skills for the future workforce. Our commitment to enriching these young minds has been unwavering. This year, we are thrilled to announce that the top 20 winners will be awarded a trip to Mexico to participate in the FAB24 Event, accompanied by their mentors. As we continue our journey, our goal remains to offer even greater value to these bright young individuals, transforming them into the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.”

STEMpedia’s annual initiative to discover future talents occurs at a time when the global AI market is expected to grow exponentially from US$103 billion (Dh378.3 billion) in 2023 to US$1.03 trillion (Dh3.78 trillion) by 2030, according to global information services firm GlobalData, which will result in a massive demand for programmers and AI researchers. Moreover, robotics is implemented to improve the efficiency of major industries like healthcare and automation. As per the Ministry of Economy of the UAE, the global robotics market size is anticipated to reach US$189.36 billion (Dh695.48 billion) by 2027, tripling from US$62.75 billion (Dh230.47 billion) in 2019.

Hosting the contest in the UAE is an indication of the country’s efforts to become a hub for the next generation of coders and developers in the region. It has launched the National Program for Coders in collaboration with global tech companies including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon to train 100,000 coders and establish 1000 digital companies, aiming to foster the development of its digital economy. The program has witnessed a tremendous outcome so far. The number of AI professionals quadrupled to 120,000 from 2021 to 2023, according to a media statement by the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama. The UAE’s transition towards a digital economy will boost the AI industry’s revenue to US$5.25 million (Dh19.28 million) in 2024 and further to US$5.19 million (Dh19.06 million) by 2028, according to Statista.com.

Codeavour 5.0 welcomed 1200+ attendees including students, parents, mentors, principals, and visitors from more than 18 countries across the globe, all converging to celebrate the spirit of youth-led innovation aimed at addressing environmental challenges. The contestants deployed Pictoblox to develop innovative projects. They took the stage to present their ground-breaking projects in Track 1 - Innovation and Entrepreneurship, each aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Meanwhile, participants in Track 2 - AI-Robo City Challenge engaged in intense competition, demonstrating their problem-solving skills and creative thinking in pursuit of solutions for a sustainable future. The students won prizes worth US$45,000. Top 20 students from the senior category aged 15+ also won the opportunity to attend FAB 24 Event in Mexico, which will give them a fruitful chance to meet and learn from industry experts and network with like-minded people.

The winners from both tracks were felicitated with the prizes at Dubai American Academy, the international venue partner of the event.

Sreejit Chakrabarty, Director of AI at GEMS Dubai American Academy and Cluster Edu-Innovation Lead at GEMS Education, said, "It is increasingly important to recognize the impact of artificial intelligence on various job profiles across industries. Students must understand that irrespective of whether they pursue a technical career, a basic understanding of AI is essential. Competitions in this field provide an invaluable opportunity for students not only to learn but also to demonstrate their skills by identifying problems and applying AI solutions to address them."

Codeavour 5.0 International is proudly supported by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation (California, USA) dedicated to fostering maker culture among students and nurturing their entrepreneurial spirit to transform them into creative change-makers.

Asha Jadeja Motwani, a Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist and founder of the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, advocated cultivating tech skills among children, “From the age of 6, children must learn to code and understand what computation is. It is very easy as kids are exposed to smartphones and can understand what it means to create an app. This is good news as children of this generation have access to AI tools, and the jobs of the future will require these core skills.”

Codeavour 5.0 International is honoured to have Inventant Education as its Education Sponsor. As India’s first STEM focused K12 educational publisher, Inventant Education has created a niche for itself by providing dynamic and accessible learning resources.

Vikrant Goyal, co-founder of Inventant Education, highlighted Codeavour 5.0 International's global reach and dedication to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship, "It amplifies our mission, especially with Tracks centered on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Codeavour is about expanding STEM horizons, dismantling obstacles, and fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship among future innovators, educators, and learners."

As coding is the skill of the future, schools have adopted lessons to equip students with sufficient knowledge in AI and robotics. STEMpedia helps CBSE, British, and IB schools to enrich students’ coding skill by providing efficient learning and practice resources, thereby paving the way to produce future innovators and entrepreneurs in STEM fields.

Since its inception, Codeavour has attracted 300,000 students across 70 countries, making it the biggest innovation contest for future coders to elevate the development of critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and communication. This milestone reflects the cumulative efforts and achievements of all editions of the competition thus far. Additionally, this year has been marked by the successful conclusion of regional events in 13 states across India, alongside national events in 18+ countries around the globe. These events have showcased the incredible talent and innovation of participants and underscored STEMpedia’s commitment to expanding its reach and positively impacting teams worldwide. It is dedicated to building on this momentum and continuing its mission of fostering creativity and collaboration on a global scale.

Codeavour 5.0 International Winners List

Track 1: Innovation and Entrepreneurship

POSITION CATEGORY TEAM NAME 1st Elementary Lina.waty.s 2nd Elementary Trash Trooper 3rd Elementary Vigilant Visor 1st Junior Avinya 2nd Junior christine.tegoeh (Vendicine) 3rd Junior Gani 1st Senior Cosmic Coders 2nd Senior Techno Thinkers 3rd Senior Drone Acharya

Track 2: AI-Robo City Challenge



POSITION CATEGORY TEAM NAME 1st Elementary Future City Robots 2nd Elementary AI Avengers 3rd Elementary CitySavvy Robot 1st Junior vk_vedang 2nd Junior Shining stars 3rd Junior Kids Inov5 1st Senior mayapednekar 2nd Senior Wave Riders Dz 3rd Senior Kids Inov6

Special Awards



AWARD NAME AGE GROUP TEAM NAME AWS Innovator Elementary Brainy Bees AWS Innovator Elementary irene.noviasari AWS Innovator Elementary Rithvi Gupta AWS Innovator Junior Techno Boys AWS Innovator Junior The Change Makerz AWS Innovator Junior Omer Mohammed AWS Innovator Senior lucman.jeffry AWS Innovator Junior au_abhimod@codeavour5.org AWS Innovator Senior TechVentures AWS Innovator Junior Pooja_Samanta_Jaggerssar Girl in Stem Junior Teba Raad Girl in Stem Junior shagoof8 Girl in Stem Junior Yoga Tech Girl in Stem Junior asiangcaca Girl in Stem Junior Womenstrual Cycle MJF Livelihood Elementary shagoof4 MJF Livelihood Senior Codeavour Ninjas MJF Livelihood Senior Wildfire MJF Livelihood Senior Farm Vision MJF Livelihood Senior Astr0

About Dhrupal Shah, Director and CEO of STEMpedia

Standing by the motto, 'Curiosity is the engine of achievement', at the age of 14, Dhrupal Shah made an eco-friendly house project that won third place at the Jawaharlal Nehru National Science Exhibition for Children (by NCERT) held at IIT Kharagpur in 2007.

This achievement sowed the seed of curiosity further to pursue engineering at IIT Kanpur in 2011. With a go-getter attitude, Dhrupal participated in robotics competitions and industry projects like Boeing India - Abhyast Autonomous Robotics and Catalyst cleaning robot for Reliance Refinery in Jamnagar. When curiosity transformed into passion, he created 'evive' with his friends and launched the first successful international crowdfunding campaign by Indian university students, raising US$45,000.

With a vision to empower young innovators like him, he founded STEMpedia with his friends in 2017 to create a platform for building an ecosystem fostering maker culture. In 2019, Dhrupal Shah and co-founder and CTO Mr. Pankaj Verma launched Codeavour International Competition to encourage the youth to showcase their talent in innovation and coding.

About STEMpedia

STEMpedia, an innovative tech-education ecosystem aims to make 21st-century learning like coding, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and robotics fun and accessible for budding minds. With STEMpedia, students are given the opportunity to explore their passions and interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and turn them into valuable skills for their future. The platform inspires creativity, encourages problem-solving, and fosters a love for learning. To discover young talents and empower them, it hosts Codeavour, an international AI, coding, and robotics competition, annually. The competition involves participants deploying Pictoblox, a visual programming software for coding and AI, to develop innovative projects. This year, Codeavour 5.0 International saw students harness their creativity to find innovative solutions that aligned with sustainability.

