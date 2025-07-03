Dubai, UAE – Insignia Worldwide, one of the region’s leading strategic advisory firms focusing on integrated destination development announced the launch of Expo Design Lab, a new division dedicated to global expositions, national and cultural platforms.

Building on the firm’s twenty-year track record, The Expo Design Lab will be the first integrated concept, design, experience and operational delivery service for host nations to deliver a seamless experience and for countries to showcase their pavilions.

“We are entering a new era of cultural diplomacy, where nations must tell their most compelling stories on the world stage. Insignia’s Expo Design Lab ensures that from concept to completion, every element, whether physical, digital or emotional, is purpose-driven and powerfully executed,” said Gaurav Sinha, CEO of Insignia Worldwide.

Founded in 2003, Insignia has built its expertise with a focus on leisure and hospitality, arts and culture, travel and tourism, real estate development and key nation-building initiatives. Insignia’s unique integrated design and experience services have positioned it as a category-defining design and strategy consultancy. The company has supported numerous tourism boards and sovereign funds, real estate developers, as well as prestigious arts and cultural initiatives, as well as over 200 hotels across 20 countries.

As the lead partner for the visitor experience at the Saudi Pavillion at Osaka Expo 2025, Insignia was responsible for defining the national strategy, overall experience programming, production of immersive content, art and cultural merchandizing and management of multiple stakeholders. The success of the Saudi Pavillion experience resulted in high visitation numbers and also contributed to numerous awards for the pavillion.

“World Expos are no longer just about buildings, they’re about meaning. Expo Design Lab helps nations tell powerful stories with precision, ambition, and authenticity. With Riyadh 2030 approaching, the time to prepare is now” added Sinha.

Over the past years, Insignia has designed concept masterplans for cities, conceived guest experiences for cruises and developed new concepts and brands within the hospitality sector. Insignia’s clients include PIF, Ministry of Culture, Red Sea Global, Cruise Saudi, Saudi Tourism Authority, Qiddiya, Abu Dhabi Investment Office and numerous other reputable brands and institutions.

About Insignia Worldwide:

Insignia Worldwide is a design and strategy consultancy dedicated to crafting culturally authentic, human‑centric destinations that connect cultures, engage communities, and stimulate commerce. The company provides integrated design and strategy services across all stages of a project’s lifecycle, from vision ideation to concept development, design and activation programming.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dubai and Riyadh, its multi-disciplinary team ranging from futurists and strategists to creatives and project leaders delivers holistic services across intelligence, planning, design, project oversight, content creation, branding, communications, and immersive activation.

Insignia Worldwide has worked with some of the world’s most revered and recognised brands and its projects span visionary public realm interventions, landmark biennales, luxury hospitality projects, and high‑profile world expo pavilions. Guided by Humanistics™ its proprietary design-thinking system, the company aligns strategic foresight with emotive storytelling, crafting immersive environments that inspire and endure.