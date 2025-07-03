Dubai, UAE - Cloudera, the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, will be hosting its annual series of data and AI conferences across the globe. Spanning four continents, Cloudera’s EVOLVE25 conference will gather industry visionaries, customers, and partners to explore how a unified hybrid data platform can power AI-driven innovation and transform customer experiences across industries. EVOLVE25 will take place in Dubai on November 20, 2025.

Cloudera is helping enterprises make the most of AI by combining the power of trusted data and AI analytics to drive business value. Through keynote presentations, industry sessions, interactive hands-on-labs, and ‘meet the experts’ meetings, attendees will explore how to leverage AI for innovative transformation. Sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the events will also include breakout sessions focused on:

Enterprise AI — how organizations are scaling AI to transform operations, improve decision-making, drive innovation, and explore the latest tools for productivity, collaboration, security, and governance.

— how organizations are scaling AI to transform operations, improve decision-making, drive innovation, and explore the latest tools for productivity, collaboration, security, and governance. Hybrid cloud —strategies for optimizing hybrid and multi-cloud environments to support AI workloads while maintaining security, compliance, and cost efficiency.

—strategies for optimizing hybrid and multi-cloud environments to support AI workloads while maintaining security, compliance, and cost efficiency. Modern data architecture— how next-generation data architectures can support the unique requirements of AI applications and use cases.

Cloudera’s Data Impact Awards will also be announced at EVOLVE25. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding data-driven projects that have made a significant business impact within their organizations, across industries, and globally.

“As AI and data analytics become an undeniable necessity across enterprises, it’s important to showcase the successful use-cases and offer hands-on training to understand the full benefits of the technology,” said Charles Sansbury, CEO of Cloudera. “EVOLVE25, one of the world’s most comprehensive data and AI event series, provides a unique opportunity for customers, partners, and innovative leaders to collaborate and network, looking ahead to what’s next in data management, analytics, and AI.”

