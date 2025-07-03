In line with the ongoing collaboration between government entities to ensure a safe tourism environment in the State of Qatar, Qatar Tourism, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Traffic, organised an awareness workshop on road safety requirements, targeting tour guides, travel agencies, and licensed tour operators.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness of the legal requirements and safety procedures that must be followed when organising tours and related transportation, to ensure a safe and seamless experience for visitors and tourists. The programme featured an interactive session and open discussion, during which specialists provided practical advice and detailed guidance on road safety obligations, with a focus on key regulations that must be observed when transporting visitors across various tourist sites.

The workshop also addressed the provisions of the Traffic Law and safety requirements aimed at minimising improper conduct, with a focus on promoting correct and safe practices in tourist areas. Emphasis was placed on adhering to safety guidelines and relevant regulations to ensure the wellbeing of visitors and tourists, particularly during the transportation of tourists and excursions to various sites. The session further highlighted several common traffic violations that often result in road accidents.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Fahad Hassan Al-Abdulmalik, Director of Tourism Licensing at Qatar Tourism, said: “At Qatar Tourism, visitor safety is a top priority. This workshop is part of our continued commitment to enhancing the efficiency of the tourism sector and improving the preparedness of its workforce, particularly tour guides and operators, who serve as the first point of experience for visitors. These interactive workshops present an important opportunity to instil a culture of responsibility and compliance with traffic regulations, while also contributing to the development of effective partnerships between government bodies and the private sector, reflecting a spirit of cooperation in building a safe and inclusive tourism environment.”

For his part, Brigadier Jassim Nasser Al-Hamidi, Director of the Media and Traffic Awareness Department at the General Directorate of Traffic, affirmed The General Directorate of Traffic’s commitment to the tourism sector and its efforts to enhance road safety. He emphasised the importance of promoting a culture of traffic law awareness and adherence to regulations to ensure the safety of tourists across all tourist sites, enabling a safe tourism experience for everyone. These efforts are carried out through seminars, lectures, and awareness messages delivered across various platforms.

This initiative forms part of Qatar Tourism’s broader strategy to upskill tourism sector professionals and promote the adoption of best practices across all touchpoints of the visitor journey. Such efforts contribute to elevating the visitor experience from arrival to departure, strengthening Qatar’s position as a safe and appealing destination within the region.

