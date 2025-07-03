Mauritius: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) concluded its first-ever official trade mission to the Republic of Mauritius, which was organized in collaboration with the Economic Development Board (EDB) of Mauritius from June 30 to July 3.

The mission aimed at strengthening economic and trade relations and fostering stronger business-to-business engagement. It focused on exploring high-potential investment opportunities and expanding cooperation and coordination between the business communities of Sharjah and Mauritius.

This strategic initiative is part of the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to attract targeted investments and support the global expansion of private enterprises and local businesses into opportunity-rich markets.

Led by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, the delegation comprised Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of SCCI, along with SCCI Board Members H.E. Ziyad Mohmoud Khairalla AlHaji and H.E. Mohamed Ali Marzook Binkamil.

The delegation also included Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI; Mai Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Head of Partnerships and International Cooperation at SCCI; and Dr. Lina Al Samkari and Dr. Hassan Al-Kharrat from Al Hanan Ind LLC.

The Sharjah Chamber commenced its trade mission with high-level meetings with senior officials from the Government of Mauritius. The delegation met with Hon. Dhaneshwar Damry, Junior Minister of Finance; Hon. Shakeel Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands; Hon. Hambirajen Narsinghen, Junior Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade; Hon. Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea, Minister of Industry, SME and Cooperatives; and Hon Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed, Minister of Land Transport.

During the meetings and in the presence of Mahen Abhimanu Kundasamy, CEO of EDB, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities in high-potential sectors.

They emphasized the importance of activating public-private partnerships and exploring new avenues of collaboration in key sectors, including real estate, infrastructure development, financial services, tourism, and renewable energy.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for exchanging expertise and successful experiences in the fields of economic development and enhancing cooperation between the business communities of both countries. The discussions underscored the commitment to advancing bilateral ties and promoting sustainable growth in both the UAE and Mauritius.

During these meetings, H.E. Shakeel Mohamed received a formal invitation to serve as Guest of Honor at the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” scheduled to take place at Expo Centre Sharjah in January 2026.

In his keynote address, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that Mauritius stands out as one of Africa’s most dynamic and flourishing economies, acting as a strategic regional gateway linking the African continent with Southeast Asia.

He noted that organizing this first-of-its-kind trade mission marks a strategic step toward deepening economic cooperation between Sharjah and Mauritius, stimulating trade and investment flows and fostering greater collaboration between private sector players in both markets.

“The importance of this mission is further underscored by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Mauritius, which came into effect earlier this year. The agreement opens the door for the business communities in both countries to benefit from exceptional advantages, including customs exemptions, facilitated trade exchange, and increased investment potential across strategic sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, tourism, and logistics services,” Al Owais added.

The official trade mission featured an interactive business forum themed ‘Deepening Economic Ties’, jointly organized by the Sharjah Chamber and the Economic Development Board (EDB) of Republic of Mauritius. The session was attended by the Sharjah Chamber delegation members, alongside Mahen Abhimanu Kundasamy, CEO of EDB, and a group of Mauritian business leaders and entrepreneurs representing key industries such as financial services, hospitality, real estate, healthcare, and manufacturing.

During the forum, Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab delivered a presentation titled "Business and Investment Opportunities in Sharjah”, highlighting the emirate’s investor-friendly ecosystem and its appeal as a global investment destination for the private sector.

Mahen Abhimanu Kundasamy also made a presentation on Innovative Mauritius, showcasing the country’s innovation strategy and its well-diversified economy and sectors with strong potential for collaboration with Sharjah.

As part of the official trade mission agenda, the Sharjah Chamber signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

The agreement, signed by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais and Charles Harel, President of MCCI, aims to unlock new channels of collaboration across several strategic economic sectors, including financial services, tourism investment, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. It also seeks to encourage Emirati companies to capitalize on Mauritius’s strategic location as a gateway to African markets.

The signing of the MoU coincided with the 175th anniversary of the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a milestone that reflects the deepening relations between the UAE and Mauritius.

These ties have been further strengthened by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, which has contributed to a remarkable 221% increase in Mauritian exports to the UAE since 2018. The agreement has opened new avenues for collaboration in key strategic sectors such as healthcare, finance, tourism, manufacturing, and investment.

Through this partnership agreement, the Mauritius Chamber aims to bolster its cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber and capitalize on its extensive global network of over 70 strategic global partnerships.

The Sharjah Chamber delegation concluded their official trade mission by conducting a field visit to the facilities of IFFCO Group, a prominent UAE enterprise with a strong footprint in Mauritius, serving as a benchmark for successful industrial and investment expansion in global markets.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the group's production operations, strategic expansion roadmap, and flagship projects in Mauritius, as well as insights into its supply chain integration across regional and international markets.

The trade mission organized a series of events and site visits aimed at exploring major economic and investment projects and ventures in Mauritius.

The program also included targeted business dialogue sessions designed to facilitate meaningful networking opportunities and foster stronger business-to-business connections between Emirati entrepreneurs and their Mauritian counterparts.