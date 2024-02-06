The Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP) and the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) offering scholarships to support government employees to continue reinforcing Dubai’s reputation for excellence in government.

The signing of the MoU coincides with the Dubai Government Excellence Programme’s 2024 assessment cycle, which follows the launch of an updated model for government excellence, approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The new model is based on three pillars: the Vision, Distinctive Value, and Development Enablers. The pillars cover empowerment, societal impact and future readiness.

The signing was attended by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Government Excellence Programme, and Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of MBRSG’s Board of Trustees. The MoU was signed by Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, and Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Coordinator-General of DGEP.

Dr. Ali Al Marri said, “Our collaboration with the Dubai Government Excellence Programme is an opportunity for both sides. The programme has marked significant achievements over 20 years of building a global model of government excellence based on the kind of expertise, programmes and world-class academic research for which MBRSG is known.”

The MoU sets out the frameworks for cooperation in three main areas: knowledge partnership, specialised training and scholarships. MBRSG will be a knowledge partner in a number of Dubai Government Excellence Program activities, including seminars and forums. Concerning training, the two parties will cooperate in developing and implementing specialised programmes in the field of government excellence. MBRSG will also provide full Master’s scholarships to five government employees who win Dubai Excellence medals in each assessment cycle, which is every two years.

Dr. Hazza Al Nuaimi said, “Strategic partnerships have been fundamental to the development of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme since its launch more than two decades ago. These partnerships continue to enhance government work in Dubai by fostering a culture of institutional excellence across public sector entities, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. We are committed to continuously improving Dubai’s government excellence model under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.”

The agreement will leverage MBRSG’s position as a leading knowledge platform as well as a global leader in designing effective policies, conducting academic research and delivering education and training.