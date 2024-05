China's president Xi Jinping said his country is ready to jointly promote high-level development of ties with Hungary and their friendship is not targeting, nor dictated by any third party, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Xi made the above remarks during his visit in Hungary, the last stop of his tip to Europe after France and Serbia earlier this week. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Tomasz Janowski)