Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar-China strategic pa...
DIPLOMACY

Qatar-China strategic partnership's 10th anniversary celebrated

Both China and Qatar uphold, mutual trust and assistance and win-win cooperation

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
May 20, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
CHINA (PRC)QATARDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
The Chinese embassy in Doha marked on Sunday the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between Qatar and China at a reception attended by several dignitaries.

Chinese ambassador Cao Xiaolin welcomed the guests, including Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General HE Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al-Hammadi, Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Affairs and Business Development Saleh bin Majid al-Khulaifi, Ministry of Education and Higher Education's Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Qaqaa Alruwaili, diplomats and other dignitaries were present.

Addressing the gathering, the Chinese envoy, said: "Over the past ten years, this strategic partnership has set a role model for the state-to-state relationship in the world. Under the strategic stewardship of President Xi Jinping and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, this partnership is now at its best in history.

"Our cordial friendship has taken deep roots among the two peoples and the cooperation has reaped fruitful outcomes in various fields. Some important experiences from the development of our diplomatic ties can help chart the way forward.

"Both China and Qatar uphold, mutual trust and assistance and win-win cooperation. China has been Qatar’s biggest trading partner over the past four years. Qatar is now the second largest country exporting LNG to China and China will remain a long term and stable importer. The two countries have expanded cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and forged synergy between BRI and Qatar National Vision 2030. "

The Chinese ambassador also stressed that both China and Qatar uphold fairness and justice. "The China-Qatar strategic partnership stands on the right side of history. The two states hold similar views on the war on Gaza and have called on all parties to exercise restraint and worked hard to deescalate the situation. Our strategic partnership will make more positive contributions to the cause of peace and development of mankind."

The envoy expressed his appreciations for the serious efforts exerted by Qatar to promote peace and stability in the region and his hopes for more cooperation and partnerships between the two friendly countries, thanking all that contributed to these positive efforts.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

IRAN

Iran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri appointed acting foreign minister

Iran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri appointed acting foreign minister
Iran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri appointed acting foreign minister
POLITICS

Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5 days mourning

Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5 days mourning
Iran's Supreme Leader approves Mokhber as interim president, declares 5 days mourning
ECONOMY

IMF says UAE overall real GDP projected to grow 4% in 2024

IMF says UAE overall real GDP projected to grow 4% in 2024
IMF says UAE overall real GDP projected to grow 4% in 2024
AGRICULTURE

ADAFSA pledges continued support for Emirati honey bee development

ADAFSA pledges continued support for Emirati honey bee development
ADAFSA pledges continued support for Emirati honey bee development
WEATHER

Meteorology Department expects hot weather daytime in Qatar

Meteorology Department expects hot weather daytime in Qatar
Meteorology Department expects hot weather daytime in Qatar
ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Qatar test of air taxi, electric delivery planes in early 2025

Qatar test of air taxi, electric delivery planes in early 2025
Qatar test of air taxi, electric delivery planes in early 2025
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Multiple tourism offices worldwide could enhance Qatar's presence and appeal: PwC

Multiple tourism offices worldwide could enhance Qatar's presence and appeal: PwC
Multiple tourism offices worldwide could enhance Qatar's presence and appeal: PwC
ECONOMY

Qatar Chamber committed to improving business environment and overcoming obstacles, says Sheikh Khalifa

Qatar Chamber committed to improving business environment and overcoming obstacles, says Sheikh Khalifa
Qatar Chamber committed to improving business environment and overcoming obstacles, says Sheikh Khalifa
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

64,400 new houses forecast to hit Dubai market this year

2.

Dubai picks banks for IPO of UAE builder ALEC - report

3.

Abu Dhabi JV RedBird IMI acquires All3Media for $1.45bln

4.

Moody's affirms Kuwait's rating at 'A1' on strong fiscal buffers

5.

Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries rose to $135.9bln in March 2024

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Beijing's detention rule in South China Sea 'unacceptable' - Marcos

2

Britain's Shapps says stronger China-Russia ties threaten democracy

3

Philippines, Qatar move closer to ratifying Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement

4

Despite Western pressure, China in no hurry to reduce Russia support

5

Putin says that the Russia-China energy alliance will grow even stronger

LEADERSHIP TALKS

AVIATION

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’
Interview: Dnata Group CEO Steve Allen calls the Dubai-based company a ‘great IPO target’

LATEST VIDEO

REAL ESTATE

VIDEO: Strong demand spurs 20% hike in Dubai home prices and rents in March

VIDEO: Strong demand spurs 20% hike in Dubai home prices and rents in March
VIDEO: Strong demand spurs 20% hike in Dubai home prices and rents in March

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

FUNDS

Saudi Arabia ETF expected to list on Tokyo Stock Exchange

Saudi Arabia ETF expected to list on Tokyo Stock Exchange
Saudi Arabia ETF expected to list on Tokyo Stock Exchange
INVESTMENT

UAE's Mubadala makes first investment in Japanese renewable energy sector

BONDS

SHUAA Capital confirms plans for two MCB issuances of up to $175mln

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST NEWS
1

Sterling steady ahead of expected drop in inflation

2

Kremlin says details of nuclear exercises are up to defence ministry

3

Assisted dying debate hits close to home for UK

4

South Africa's top court strikes Zuma from ballot

5

Iran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri appointed acting foreign minister

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds