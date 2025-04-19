Blighter B400 series smart/cognitive radars can detect very small and slow targets such as a crawling person up to 6.4 km away and a walking person up to 15 km, and a vehicle up to 32 km even in cluttered environments.

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Blighter (www.blighter.com), a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based smart electronic-scanning radars, will be showcasing its border surveillance credentials at this year’s IQDEX Defence Exhibition in Iraq.

IQDEX is one of the leading defence exhibitions in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, where the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors will be on show. The event takes place at Baghdad International Fairground, Baghdad, Iraq from 19-22 April 2025.

James Long, CEO at Blighter, says, “We are making our debut at this year’s IQDEX exhibition and are looking forward to meeting with partners and prospective customers to showcase our long-range border surveillance radars. Our smart radars with AI-assisted software are field proven to work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, monitoring for any human, vehicle, or low-flying aircraft incursions.”

The Blighter solid-state, non-rotating, low power and near zero maintenance electronic-scanning radars operate in extreme environmental conditions including the hottest, toughest locations close to the Equator.

“Our radars have a reputation for ultra reliability and monitor national borders in many countries,” says James Long. “Around 100 of our radar units have been successfully guarding the 250km Korean Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) for over a decade in what is considered one of the world’s most mountainous countries with environmental extremes of -30ºC in winter and a humid +40ºC in summer.”

The Blighter B400 series radars are particularly well suited to national border surveillance applications with their long-range detection capability from just 10 m up to 32 km. The 20º wide elevation beam also provides simultaneous hill-top and valley coverage. The radars can detect very small and slow targets such as a crawling person up to 6.4 km away and a walking person up to 15 km, and a vehicle up to 32 km even in cluttered environments.

“We are continuing to win new overseas border surveillance contracts in the MENA region for our ITAR free products,” says James Long. “With the necessary export licenses in place, and a flexible approach to local assembly of certain products to enable indigenous manufacture, we look forward to forging further partnerships at this year’s IQDEX event.”

Since introducing the world’s first, non-rotating, solid-state, electronic-scanning, micro-Doppler ground radar in 2003, Blighter has continued to lead this market with 2D, 3D and 4D smart/cognitive radars and advanced AI (artificial intelligence) assisted software to detect, track and classify small and slow-moving threats in complex environments.

Pattern of life analysis is now used to enhance situational analysis and the speed and efficiency of threat detection. Blighter radars also feature Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms and are designed for rugged operation at fixed and mobile locations and on the move.

About Blighter (www.blighter.com)

Blighter, Cambridge UK, is a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based electronic-scanning radars for surveillance of moving objects on the ground, along coastlines and in the air. Blighter radars use patented ultra-reliable, low SWaP - size, weight, and power (4 Watts) - electronic-scanning antenna technology and advanced AI (artificial intelligence) assisted software to detect, track and classify small and slow-moving threats in complex environments. Blighter radars are also used as part of short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems to detect drones and FPVs (first person view). Blighter radars are trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence for forward operating base (FOB) protection, the South Korean Army for border surveillance along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), by the United States Air Force for drone detection, and the UK’s major airports for perimeter protection.

Blighter’s commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product portfolio includes ITAR-free 2D, 3D and 4D radars and a range of software applications to simplify the integration, configuration, control and viewing of multiple networked radars. Pattern of life analysis is used to enhance situational analysis and the speed and efficiency of threat detection. Blighter radars feature Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms and are designed for rugged operation at fixed and mobile locations and on the move. Blighter supports the local assembly of certain products to enable indigenous manufacture and works in partnership with international systems integrators to create layered multi-sensor surveillance systems for asset and area protection. Blighter is located in Great Chesterford on the outskirts of Cambridge, UK.

