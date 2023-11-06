BKN301, one of the leading payment and Banking-as-a-Service providers in the MENA region, and an innovator in the financial technology sector, is poised to revolutionize the MENA region's fintech landscape after wrapping its recent participation at the world's premier Fintech event ‘Money 20/20 USA’. The event showcased BKN301's cutting-edge expertise and unwavering commitment to cultivating strategic partnerships that will benefit the MENA region.

Through its exploration, study, and analysis of new innovations with the goal of bringing them to the MENA region, BKN301 reaffirmed its goal of enhancing the financial technology landscape and strengthening the Fintech market in the region.

BKN301, also a sponsor of Money 20/20 USA, hosted live demo sessions to provide attendees the opportunity to explore the company's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) modules. This intuitive toolkit streamlines the creation of financial solutions, enabling users to choose options that best suit their specific needs.To support the expansion and advancement of fintech in the MENA nations, the company actively engaged with potential investors, partners, and collaborators who share its vision of advancing financial technology excellence in the region.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301, stated: "We are honoured to have participated in the global Money 20/20 USA conference for the second year as a Sponsor and actively contribute to this international forum of Fintech leaders. Participating in this event signifies our commitment to elevating our services for countries in the MENA region, and further setting the stage for the industry’s sustained growth.”

The MENA region's Fintech sector continues to grow steadily, fuelled by the region's positive macroeconomic outlook and robust financial services industry. According to reports, global Fintech revenue will witness a 5x growth to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, while digital payments will retain its position as the largest fintech segment in 2030, with an impressive growth rate of more than 20 per cent.

BKN301's participation at Money 20/20 USA exemplified the company's vision to align its growth objectives with the evolving needs of the MENA region. The premier forum gave BKN301 a distinctive opportunity to stay current on the newest trends, technologies, and insights in the Fintech sector, which is among the company's primary operational objectives.

About BKN301

BKN301 Group, through a "Banking-as-a-Service" platform and digital e-money model, enables third parties to offer payment services and token issuance. The group aims to become the leading open-market and cross-border operator in the Open Banking sector, offering technology solutions and bringing its solutions to international markets with a strong focus on high-growth markets (Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe). The services BKN301 offers are easily integrated and enable a wide range of industries such as financial institutions and fintech companies, corporate entities, telcos, utilities, retailers and web3, to offer value-added services to their customers. Founded by Stiven Muccioli, Federico Zambelli Hosmer and Luca Bertozzi, and operational since March 2021, BKN301 has raised a total of EUR 20 million. BKN301 has offices in San Marino, Qatar, Egypt, and Georgia. www.bkn301.com

