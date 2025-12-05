Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a significant move towards the UAE’s goal of becoming a worldwide leader in artificial intelligence, AIR (AI Realtor) has announced the launch of the region’s first fully AI-native real estate brokerage platform, built from the ground up in Dubai.

Backed by the nation’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, AIR represents the next frontier of technology-driven transformation, powered by the nation’s growing pool of world-class AI and technology talent. Unlike many regional tech models inspired by global counterparts, AIR is not an adaptation but a truly homegrown innovation. It was conceived and built within the UAE’s robust digital ecosystem, one supported by forward-thinking regulations, open data infrastructure, and a government-led vision to integrate AI across every major sector. This unique environment has made it possible for AIR to emerge as a platform born in the UAE, for the UAE, setting a new benchmark for how real estate and technology converge.

“No human can monitor every listing, price movement, and buyer signal across the entire city, but AIR can, instantly,” said Milad Monshipour, Founder & CEO of AIR. “Our mission is to become the most trusted advisor in the country, in the region, and soon globally - transform how people buy and sell properties, making it fundamentally simpler, smarter, and more trustworthy through human-centred AI.”

Engineered for the Future: Real Estate Reinvented

AIR is a revolutionary, agent-centric AI ecosystem that redefines how property is bought, sold, and experienced. It merges human expertise with machine precision to deliver transactions that are simpler, smarter, faster, and radically transparent.

At the core of AIR lies AIR Brain, an advanced neural intelligence trained exclusively on Dubai’s real estate landscape. It orchestrates a symphony of smart tools, each designed to transform how agents, investors, and clients engage with the market:

AIR Brain: A self-learning algorithm modelled on the collective expertise of Dubai’s top-performing brokers. Continuously evolving, it analyses market behaviour, negotiation patterns, and deal outcomes, rapidly becoming the city’s most capable digital dealmaker.

AIR GPT: The UAE’s most comprehensive real estate intelligence model, built on an intricate understanding of every building, unit, and neighbourhood across Dubai. It serves as an always-on knowledge engine, instantly answering queries, uncovering insights, and guiding users through complex property decisions with unmatched precision.

AIR Match, an intelligent search companion that discovers preferences and identifies ideal properties by balancing emotional and practical needs; and

AIR Value, a real-time valuation engine that analyses live supply-demand dynamics to deliver accurate, explainable pricing

AIR Assistant, a virtual aide that automates scheduling, follow-ups, and CRM tasks, freeing agents to focus on high-impact advisory and negotiation.

Empowering Agents. Boosting Confidence. Redefining Value.

AIR’s purpose is clear: empower agents, reduce transaction costs, and deliver seamless advisory through trusted transparency and real-time intelligence. By automating administrative workflows and eliminating inefficiencies, AIR allows agents to scale their business while providing superior service at a fraction of the traditional cost.

For clients, this translates into clarity, confidence, and control with every valuation, every recommendation, and every decision grounded in transparent, understandable data.

“AIR doesn’t evolve real estate, it rewrites it,” said Milad Monshipour. “For the first time, AI understands Dubai’s property market in real time, empowering agents to move faster, act smarter, and redefine what trust and performance mean in this industry.”

Born in the UAE, Built for the World

AIR could only have been created in the UAE, a market uniquely primed for innovation. Government-led deregulation has opened the brokerage sector to unprecedented competition, driving higher standards and better outcomes for consumers. The country’s commitment to data transparency and open property information, unmatched in the US, Europe, or the wider Middle East, provides the foundation for true AI intelligence to thrive.

Combined with fully digitised and automated real estate processes, this ecosystem has enabled the world’s first AI-native property platform to be built from the ground up.

Scalable by design and powered by regionally developed intelligence, AIR now stands ready to expand across the GCC and beyond, redefining how real estate operates in the digital age.

For more information, please visit https://www.airprop.ai/

About AIR

AIR (AI Realtor) is the Middle East’s first fully AI-native real estate platform; conceived, built, and launched in Dubai. Designed to redefine how property is bought and sold, AIR merges human expertise with machine intelligence to deliver faster, smarter, and radically transparent transactions.

Powered by its proprietary ecosystem, including AIR Brain, AIR GPT, AIR Value, AIR Match, and AIR Assistant, the platform analyses live market data, automates operations, and empowers agents to provide clients with precise, data-backed insights in real time.

Born in the UAE’s uniquely advanced digital environment, marked by open data, regulatory foresight, and a deregulated brokerage market that rewards performance, AIR embodies the ambitions of the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. Scalable across markets, AIR represents a new generation of homegrown innovation built in Dubai, for the world.