Number of active licences in ADGM reached 11,920 with 2,801 new licences this year alone.

Operational entities grow to 3,227, representing a 43% year-on-year increase.

Workforce within ADGM’s expanded jurisdiction rises to 39,870 individuals.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has reported strong Q3 2025 results, reinforcing its standing as the leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).

The asset management sector continued to be a major driver of growth, with Assets Under Management (AUM) in ADGM surging by 48% year-on-year in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024, reaffirming the centre’s status as the preferred destination for wealth management. The number of asset and fund managers operating out of ADGM rose to 161, while the number of funds managed within the jurisdiction jumped to 220.

Commenting on the centre’s performance over the period, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “As we advance our vision for a diversified and resilient financial ecosystem, our ongoing progress and achievements reflect the confidence that global institutions place in ADGM as a catalyst for growth and transformation. Our financial centre is one of the world’s youngest, but our exponential growth has achieved global recognition. Following another strong quarter, our commitment to deliver innovation, regulatory excellence, and global connectivity is stronger than ever.”

At the end of Q3, the number of active licences across ADGM reached 11,920, with a total of 2,801 licences issued in 2025 alone. Operational entities within ADGM’s jurisdiction surpassed the 3,000 mark to reach 3,227, a 43% year-on-year increase. Of these, 328 entities were in the financial services sector.

Moreover, ADGM recorded significant year-on-year growth in real estate-related activity in Q3 2025. The value of real estate transactions rose by 104%, while sales activity, including off-plan and ready units, increased by 78%. Project registrations also doubled over the period, reflecting growing investor confidence and the successful integration of Al Reem Island into ADGM’s jurisdiction.

ADGM’s exponential growth was also reflected in the increase in employees working out of the financial centre. During the period, the workforce across Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands grew to 39,870.

The strong pipeline of entities setting up in ADGM reflects the centre’s growing reputation as a nexus for global capital flows and a business-friendly hub supported by robust regulations. The growth also reaffirms ADGM’s appeal to companies across a wide range of sectors.

The latest figures build on a year of strategic advancements across ADGM’s ecosystem and come as the centre celebrates its 10th anniversary, from pioneering regulatory frameworks in sustainable finance and digital assets to welcoming a wave of global financial institutions and innovators.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

