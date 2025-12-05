The UAE’s first fully digital escrow government service, ensuring secure, transparent, and seamless transactions between buyers and sellers of vehicles

Shary enables secure and paperless vehicle ownership transfers within the federal licensing system

Abu Dhabi, UAE: SlashData, a First.tech company and a leading AI digital solutions provider, today announced its partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), to launch Shary, a new digital escrow service for vehicle ownership transfers within the federal licensing system, in cooperation with TAMM – the Abu Dhabi Government Services Platform and Abu Dhabi Police.

Shary will transform the way vehicles are bought and sold in the UAE, delivering a fully digital experience that ensures secure payments and transparent handovers. For the first time, individuals can complete the entire resale journey — from payment to title transfer — through one seamless and trusted platform, built to protect both buyer and seller and minimize fraud risk.

The service ensures secure payments and transparent handover procedures, with funds held safely in a digital escrow account until both parties confirm completion. Thanks to direct integration with ITC, TAMM, and Abu Dhabi Police, Shary offers a fully automated, paperless experience accessible anytime, anywhere. Users can track transactions in real time, receive instant notifications, and enjoy a faster, more transparent process.

Thamer Alfallaj, CEO, SlashData, says: “We are proud to launch Shary, the UAE’s first fully digital escrow service for vehicle ownership transfers. This achievement is the result of a shared vision and constructive collaboration with our partners at the Integrated Transport Centre, TAMM, and Abu Dhabi Police. Together, we have built a trusted digital ecosystem that brings transparency, security, and simplicity to one of the most important everyday transactions, setting a new standard for digital innovation in the country.”

As part of this collaboration, Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, says: “The launch of Shary marks a new step in the Centre’s journey toward establishing a more advanced and efficient digital transport system. We have worked to develop a comprehensive legislative and regulatory framework that enables vehicle ownership transfers to be carried out in a safer and more reliable manner, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police and our partners at SlashData and TAMM. We reaffirm our commitment to continuing to provide innovative solutions that simplify customer experiences and support Abu Dhabi’s vision for comprehensive digital transformation.”

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM, says: “The launch of Shary exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to innovation in government services through collaboration with the private sector. By enabling a fully digital, transparent, and secure vehicle ownership transfer process, we are setting a new benchmark for user experience and trust in everyday transactions. This achievement demonstrates how digital enablement can simplify lives, strengthen economic confidence, and advance Abu Dhabi’s vision for a seamless, smart government ecosystem.”

The UAE’s used car market presents a significant opportunity for innovation in secure, high-value transactions. Shary directly addresses this need, offering a government-backed digital solution that builds confidence, minimizes risk, and ensures fairness for all parties involved.

About SlashData:

SlashData is an AI data-driven digital solutions company, designed to simplify government and citizen interactions through technology. With a mission to streamline public services, enhance efficiency, and deliver seamless digital experiences, SlashData acts as a strategic bridge between the public and private sectors. By fostering collaboration and leveraging industry best practices, the company enables governments to integrate with private enterprises, ensuring interoperability, security, and data-driven decision-making. From process automation to advanced analytics, SlashData empowers organizations to embrace digital ecosystems that drive transparency, accessibility, and improved service delivery for citizens and businesses alike.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.