Dubai, UAE: Binghatti, the leading Dubai-based property brand launches the first project in Al Jaddaf this year, Binghatti Ghost. This highly anticipated development marks Binghatti’s comeback to the area driven by unprecedented demand from the market after a two-year hiatus.

The new project will feature a total of 770 residential units. In addition to these sought-after living spaces, Binghatti Ghost will also include six premium retail shops, enhancing the community's commercial appeal.

Historically, Binghatti’s properties have recorded substantial capital gains for investors, with the developer’s previous projects recording up to 40% capital gains for investors. Binghatti Ghost promises exceptional investment potential with high rental yields and a strong historical appreciation in property values within the Al Jaddaf area. In addition to attractive returns, the project also presents an attractive opportunity for owners of holiday homes concepts who are looking to capitalize on luxurious amenities and prime location.

The project features a hotel-style swimming pool and amenity floor as well as a children’s pool and play area. It will also feature a fully equipped gym, multi-purpose lawn, scenic jogging lane, and a viewing deck offering panoramic views of the city. As a community, Al Jaddaf is often sought after due to access to major landmarks such as Jaddaf Waterfront, Down-town Dubai, Zabeel Palace, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Health Care City, and Dubai Festival City (DFC).

“We are thrilled to return to Al Jaddaf with Binghatti Ghost. This project embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge real estate opportunities. The overwhelming response from the market has compelled us to bring this exceptional development to life and we are confident that this will set a new standard for contemporary high-end living in the area,” Chairman of Binghatti, Muhammad BinGhatti commented.

With Binghatti Ghost, Binghatti aims to respond to the demand for its project offering in the area, as well as presenting elevated living experiences and investment opportunities in one of Dubai’s most coveted communities.